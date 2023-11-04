Lab assistant nabbed for blackmailing college girl

DHOBAURA, MYMENSINGH, Nov 3: Police arrested a youth reportedly for blackmailing a college girl with her intimate video in Dhobaura Upazila of the district on Tuesday.The arrested is Sohel Mia Fakir, 26, a lab assistant of Dhobaura Women's Degree College.According to the case statement, Sohel used to harass the victim and gave her indecent proposal often when she went to the college. At one stage, an affair developed between them which led them to a physical relationship.Sohel secretly filmed their intimate scene and then, started blackmailing her by the recorded video.After being irritated, the victim filed a case with Dhobaura Police Station (PS).Following the case, police arrested the accused on Tuesday. Tipu Sultan, officer-in-charge of the PS, confirmed the matter, adding that the arrested was produced before the court.