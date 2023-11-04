Jail Killing Day observed in districts

The Jail Killing Day, the second most heinous experience of the country after the brutal assassination of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and his family members, was observed on Friday across the country with due solemnity.On November 3, 1975, four national leaders and heroes of the country's Liberation War - Syed Nazrul Islam, Tajuddin Ahmed, Captain Mansur Ali and AHM Qamruzzaman - were assassinated inside the Dhaka Central Jail.The four national leaders played a key role in leading the Mujibnagar government, that led the Liberation War effort in 1971 with Syed Nazrul Islam as the Acting President, Tajuddin Ahmed as the Prime Minister, Mansur Ali as the Finance Minister and AHM Qamruzzaman as the Home, Relief and Rehabiliation Minister.To mark the Day, different programmes were organized in districts including Gazipur, Joypurhat and Pirojpur.GAZIPUR: On this occasion, different programmes were organized in the district.A mourning rally was brought out in Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Agricultural University, which paraded the main streets of the campus.After the rally, wreaths were placed on the portrait of Shaheed Tajuddin Ahmed in front of Shaheed Tajuddin Ahmed Hall of the university.Vice-Chancellor (VC) of the university Dr Md Giasuddin Mia paid floral tribute to the first prime minister of the country there.Later on, a discussion meeting on the significance of the Day was held in the university.A special munajat was also offered at the Central Mosque of the university after Johr prayers.National University also organized different programmes marking the Day.JOYPURHAT: To mark the Day, District Awami League (AL) organized different programmes in the town.The programmes included placing wreaths on the portraits of the four national leaders, hoisting of black flag, holding one minute silence and arranging a discussion meeting.A discussion meeting was held in the town on the occasion of the Day.Advocate Shamsul Alam Dudu, MP, from Joypurhat-1 Constituency, was present as the chief guest while District AL President Arifur Rahman Rocket presided over the meeting.District AL General Secretary (GS) Jakir Hossain, Vice-President and Sadar Upazila Parishad Chairman SM Solaiman Ali, Advocate Momin Ahmed Chowdhury, GP, Advocate Nripendranath Mandal, PP, Raja Chowdhury, and Sadar Upazila AL GS Moazzem Hossain, among others, also spoke on the occasion.The programme was moderated by District AL Publicity Secretary AEM Masud Reza.Earlier, wreaths were placed on the portraits of the four national leaders.Besides, one minute silence was observed and a special munajat also offered seeking the eternal peace for the departed souls of the martyred.PIROJPUR: In this connection, District AL and associate organizations organized different programmes in the town.Black flag was hoisted atop the party office in the town.Wreaths were placed on the portraits of the four national leaders in the town and a special munajat was also offered seeking peace for the departed souls in the town.Later on, a discussion meeting was held there with District AL President in the chair.District AL GS Advocate Kanilal Biswas, Vice-President Md Habibur Rahman Malek, Joint GS Sheikh Md Feroz Ahmed, and Organizing Secretary Ziaul Ahsan Gazi, among others, also spoke at the programme.