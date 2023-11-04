Israel actions in Gaza ‘approaching revenge’: Irish PM

DUBLIN, Nov 3: Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar said Israel's response to the October 7 attack by Hamas "resembles something more approaching revenge," in comments to Irish media on Friday.
The remark during a trip to South Korea came as Israeli troops escalated their assault on Gaza in response to the October 7 attacks by Hamas, which killed 1,400 people, most of them Israeli civilians.
The bombardment of Gaza since has killed more than 9,000 people, the majority ordinary Palestinians, according to the Hamas-run health ministry. �AFP
