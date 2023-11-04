Israel actions in Gaza ‘approaching revenge’: Irish PM

DUBLIN, Nov 3: Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar said Israel's response to the October 7 attack by Hamas "resembles something more approaching revenge," in comments to Irish media on Friday.The remark during a trip to South Korea came as Israeli troops escalated their assault on Gaza in response to the October 7 attacks by Hamas, which killed 1,400 people, most of them Israeli civilians.The bombardment of Gaza since has killed more than 9,000 people, the majority ordinary Palestinians, according to the Hamas-run health ministry. �AFP