Russia sends two planes with aid for Gaza

MOSCOW, Nov 3: The Russian emergencies ministry has sent two Il-76 planes to deliver humanitarian assistance for civilians of the Gaza Strip, the ministry's press service told reporters on Friday."In accordance with the Russian president's decree, two Il-76 planes of the Russian emergencies ministry have been sent to transport humanitarian cargo to the people of the Gaza Strip," a spokesperson said.The overall weight of the delivery is 28 metric tons. It comprises various medicines, hemostatic agents and bandaging materials.�TASS