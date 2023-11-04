Russia sends two planes with aid for Gaza

MOSCOW, Nov 3: The Russian emergencies ministry has sent two Il-76 planes to deliver humanitarian assistance for civilians of the Gaza Strip, the ministry's press service told reporters on Friday.
"In accordance with the Russian president's decree, two Il-76 planes of the Russian emergencies ministry have been sent to transport humanitarian cargo to the people of the Gaza Strip," a spokesperson said.
The overall weight of the delivery is 28 metric tons. It comprises various medicines, hemostatic agents and bandaging materials.�TASS
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected]
, [email protected]
, [email protected]
, For Online Edition: [email protected]
[ABOUT US]
[CONTACT US]
[AD RATE] Developed & Maintenance by i2soft