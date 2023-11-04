Video
Saturday, 4 November, 2023, 11:40 AM
Archery team left for Thailand

Published : Saturday, 4 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 97

Bangladesh Archery team left Dhaka on Friday for Thailand to take part in the 23rd Asian Archery Championship scheduled to be held from November 4-9 in Bangkok.

The Bangladesh archery team included six archers and three team officials.

The archers are Mohammad Hakim Ahmed Rubel, Ruman Sana and Md. Sagor Islam (recurve men's archer), Mohammad Ashikuzzaman (compound men's archer), Diya Siddique (recurve women's archer) and Bonna Akter (compound women's archer).    �BSS




