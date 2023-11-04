Video
Saturday, 4 November, 2023
Independent Cup football

Rahmatganj keeps hope alive

Published : Saturday, 4 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM
Sports Reporter

Old Dhaka's pride Rahmatganj Muslim Friends Society is keeping hope alive to play the next stage, the final round of the ongoing 2023-24 Independence Cup as the 'Giant Killers' outsmarted Bangladesh Air Force Football Team by 4-1 goals on Friday at the Shaheed Bir Shreshtha Ft Lieutenant Matiur Rahman Stadium in Munshiganj.

Winning the match, the Old Dhaka team is on par with Sheikh Russel Krira Chakra which has gathered four points till now.

Interestingly, both teams have four points and both of their goal difference is +1. But group topper Dhaka Abahani has six points and Sheikh Russel is scheduled to meet it in the last match of the group today (Saturday).

This match will decide the fate of Sheikh Russel and Rahmatganj. If Abahani wins, it will take Rahmatganj along with to the next stage.

Surely, the Old Dhaka team will be praying for Abahani's win today. The vital match will be played at 2:30pm at the Sheikh Fazlul Haque Moni Stadium in Gopalganj.

In the other match, Fortis Football Club will meet the traditional black and white outfits, Mohammedan Sporting Club, in Munshiganj.

After today, the tournament will go for a month-long break as there are matches of the AFC Cup group stage and FIFA World Cup qualifiers in the meantime.  




