Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 4 November, 2023, 11:40 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

New Zealand backed 'to do job' against Pakistan

Published : Saturday, 4 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 138

New Zealand backed 'to do job' against Pakistan

New Zealand backed 'to do job' against Pakistan

BENGALURU, NOV 3: Daryl Mitchell on Friday backed injury-plagued New Zealand "to do a job" against Pakistan on Saturday in a World Cup clash which is key to both sides' hopes of making the semi-finals.

New Zealand have been hit by setbacks throughout the tournament and after winning their first four games have since lost three in succession.

On Friday, fast bowler Matt Henry was ruled out with a hamstring injury and was replaced by Kyle Jamieson.

Regular captain Kane Williamson (thumb), all-rounder Mark Chapman (calf), fast bowler Lockie Ferguson (Achilles) and all-rounder James Neesham (wrist) are also on the injury list.

That left New Zealand with just 11 fit players before their last game against South Africa which they lost by 190 runs.

"A number of guys have got to get through fitness tests and pass them and we probably won't know till tonight and tomorrow morning how they pull up," said Mitchell.

"We back everyone within our squad to have success and do a job for the team.

"We're all pretty clear on the roles that we're going to play if given the opportunities and yeah, we'll just go out there get stuck in as Kiwis do and hope we come around the right side."

India have already wrapped up one of the semi-final places and South Africa are virtually assured of also making the last four.

That has left Australia and New Zealand both on eight points but under pressure from Pakistan and Afghanistan in the race for the final two spots.

"Look, for us, every game in this tournament is vitally important," said Mitchell, who has 346 runs in six innings.

"They're all worth two points. And for us, again, it's just showing up and playing the Black Caps style of cricket."

Mitchell described Pakistan as a strong team, having played eight one-day internationals against them this year.

"They're world-class and have been for a long time," said Mitchell of Pakistan who beat New Zealand in the 2019 World Cup.

That time, however, New Zealand sneaked through to the semi-finals, edging out Pakistan with a better net run-rate.

"We've played a lot of cricket against Pakistan, which is awesome for us. We loved touring Pakistan a few months ago and to be able to take them on here now in the World Cup's cool," said Mitchell.     �AFP




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Neymar undergoes operation for torn knee ligament
'Nothing's worked': Stokes bemoans England's woeful World Cup
Archery team left for Thailand
Rahmatganj keeps hope alive
New Zealand backed 'to do job' against Pakistan
'Like living under Covid', say Pakistan due to 'stifling' WC security
Cummins says faltering England still 'dangerous'
Tigresses confident of winning start in ODI series


Latest News
Couple among 5 family members burnt in N'ganj gas blast
Australia-England face off in crucial WC clash
Pakistan send New Zealand to bat
NZ vs PAK head-to-head in World Cup 2023
Son kills mother for drug money
Israel strikes ambulance in Gaza City, many reported killed
119 killed, over 100 injured in Nepal earthquake: police
Newly opened development projects to benefit both Bangladesh-India: PM
'What kind of political party are they?'
US urges 'pauses' in Gaza fighting as Israel besieges Gaza City
Most Read News
Himu commits suicide over love affair, addiction to gambling, says RAB
One held over death of actress Humaira Himu
Biden announces 74 Americans evacuated from Gaza
Fire at drug rehab centre in north Iran kills 27
Two die being hit by covered van in Ctg
Islami Andolan holds rally seeking fair election under national govt
Bomb under train compartment in Ishwardi, deactivated by RAB
Liton joins team in Delhi two days after returning home
Khasru shown arrested in police constable murder case
BNP leader Amir Khasru detained
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft