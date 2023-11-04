Cummins says faltering England still 'dangerous'

AHMEDABAD, NOV 3: Australia skipper Pat Cummins on Friday said he was "a little bit surprised" at England's disappointing show at the World Cup but still rates them as "dangerous" opponents.The two Ashes rivals meet on Saturday with third-placed Australia looking to further boost their semi-final hopes with a win at the world's biggest cricket stadium in Ahmedabad.The five-time winners will be without two key players in Glenn Maxwell (injured) and Mitchell Marsh (back home for personal reasons) and only have 13 players left in the squad.Defending champions England remain on the brink of World Cup elimination with five losses in six matches and another defeat would officially knock them out of the final-four race."Yeah, a little bit surprised, they've obviously got some class players and performed really well in these kind of tournaments over the last few years," Cummins said."These tournaments are pretty fickle. You see it in T20 tournaments around the world, sometimes the best-looking teams just don't start off well and then find it hard to kind of gain ground."England knocked Australia out of the 2019 World Cup in the semi-finals and went on to win their maiden title.Cummins still believes England have the players to put up a stiff challenge on Saturday. �AFP