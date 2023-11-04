Tigresses confident of winning start in ODI series

Pakistan Women's tour of Bangladesh 2023 Bangladesh Women's Cricket Team and their Pakistan counterparts will lock horns today in the first of the three-match WODI series at Sher-r-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Mirpur. Both the sides are confident for a winning start.The match will start at 9:30am (BST).Bangladesh dropped few experienced cogs including Salma Khatun, Lata Mandal and Sharmin Akter from the last series against India while Jahanara Alam and Rumana Ahmed are out of the last few series. Lata hit a fifty in the warm-up match couple of days back against the same opponents.The hosts clinched the WT20i title 2-0 last week and are definitely pumped up. However, certainly there have few challenges to face with a bunch of younger faces though teenagers like Sumaiya Akter and Nishita Akter Nishi had brilliant season in last Premier League.Murshida Khatun, who hit a fifty in the warm-up match, is likely to start Bangladesh innings joining with Shamima Sultana.Followed by a long batting line-up combining Sobhana Mostary, Fargana Hoque Pinky, skipper Nigar Sultana Joty.The strongest side for Bangladesh is the availability of a bunch of all-rounders including Ritu Moni, Shorna Akter and Fahima Khatun.Nahida Akter, who hauled five wickets in the first T20i is the main bowling weapon for Joty as Marufa Akter and Disha Biswas are the specialist pacers to be seen in action today.Pakistan, after T20i series defeat, showed their intent in the practice match ahead of the ODI series.They posted 271 runs on the board and won the match against Bangladesh XI by 56 runs. Muneeba Ali, Bismah Mahruf and Nida Dar picked up fifties. Sidra Ameen and Aliya Riaz also got runs. The visitors might be happy to get runs from their all top-orders.Diana Baig is ready for another good outing with the ball as Nashra Sandhu, Umm-e-Hani will create further tough time for host batters.Bangladesh won the four of the last five ODIs played between the rivals. SBNCS offers sporting wicket as assistance for spinners. The weather forecast shows a drier day for cricket and hence, the toss winning skipper might prefer to bat first as dew will be a big factor in the morning.