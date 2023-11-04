Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 4 November, 2023, 11:40 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Literature

Still someone calls with closed eyes

Published : Saturday, 4 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 181
Ashraful Kabir

The house from this side belongs to Tamalika and
The opposite one to the royal-gambler;
Full of many aspirations and intense desires are there in
The hot courtyard of Chaitra; at leisure,
Hoping to get something supernatural and miraculous,
The white lotus waits for a long time.

Morning runs out in such a way and samely the afternoon
Thus, there also end thirty-five noons
Even if coming a lot closer to say something;
The swollen-anklets get startled and halt; in a hurry -
There lies a complete darkness in the fist of the night.

Gradually, the shadow of Tamalika is tilted
The burden-bearer opens the chest of the clouds
The size of the grain grows rapidly
Henceforth, being a poem, there starts the rainfall
The fleet of poetry continues to grow
Gambler and his notebook keep notes of the script
And the café is in spate.

Who asks in the gold-coated noon?
The house to the next door was Tamalika's
And the house on the other side was life-gambler's
Get united in the full moon, but
There still remains the blunder in the equation!

(Tamalika - a grove of trees of the mangosteen kind, Chaitra - The 12th or Last Month in Bangla Calendar)
Ashraful Kabir is a poet, essayist and literary critic



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Still someone calls with closed eyes
Poetry and Whatnot
The Constellations of Daughter Death
The Travelling Treasure Trove
Joy of the slaves, lyric of the Odalisques
The Last Train of the Night
Joy of the slaves, lyric of the Odalisques
Evening Star


Latest News
Couple among 5 family members burnt in N'ganj gas blast
Australia-England face off in crucial WC clash
Pakistan send New Zealand to bat
NZ vs PAK head-to-head in World Cup 2023
Son kills mother for drug money
Israel strikes ambulance in Gaza City, many reported killed
119 killed, over 100 injured in Nepal earthquake: police
Newly opened development projects to benefit both Bangladesh-India: PM
'What kind of political party are they?'
US urges 'pauses' in Gaza fighting as Israel besieges Gaza City
Most Read News
Himu commits suicide over love affair, addiction to gambling, says RAB
One held over death of actress Humaira Himu
Biden announces 74 Americans evacuated from Gaza
Fire at drug rehab centre in north Iran kills 27
Two die being hit by covered van in Ctg
Islami Andolan holds rally seeking fair election under national govt
Bomb under train compartment in Ishwardi, deactivated by RAB
Liton joins team in Delhi two days after returning home
Khasru shown arrested in police constable murder case
BNP leader Amir Khasru detained
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft