Still someone calls with closed eyes

The house from this side belongs to Tamalika andThe opposite one to the royal-gambler;Full of many aspirations and intense desires are there inThe hot courtyard of Chaitra; at leisure,Hoping to get something supernatural and miraculous,The white lotus waits for a long time.Morning runs out in such a way and samely the afternoonThus, there also end thirty-five noonsEven if coming a lot closer to say something;The swollen-anklets get startled and halt; in a hurry -There lies a complete darkness in the fist of the night.Gradually, the shadow of Tamalika is tiltedThe burden-bearer opens the chest of the cloudsThe size of the grain grows rapidlyHenceforth, being a poem, there starts the rainfallThe fleet of poetry continues to growGambler and his notebook keep notes of the scriptAnd the café is in spate.Who asks in the gold-coated noon?The house to the next door was Tamalika'sAnd the house on the other side was life-gambler'sGet united in the full moon, butThere still remains the blunder in the equation!(Tamalika - a grove of trees of the mangosteen kind, Chaitra - The 12th or Last Month in Bangla Calendar)Ashraful Kabir is a poet, essayist and literary critic