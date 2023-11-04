Video
Literature

Poetry and Whatnot

Published : Saturday, 4 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 123
Farid Ahmad

The moon, the sun, and river
Clouds, mountain, and the plunging rain water
Humans, birds, animals, trees, fruits, and flower
Everything in nature intensely inspires poetry!
And the poetry of nature is always alive!
It hides in the most beautiful of places,
It imparts meaning to the emptiest of spaces,
Gives tranquility to the lagoons of sadness,
Brings solace to the land of solitudes!
Poetry is therein the untainted color of raindrops,
It is in the infinity of rainbows; the runes in nature!
As muse or a memory, poetry smiles with delight!
Poetry is the laughter under the cherry blossom,
It is on the move of golden leaves that are falling
Gently to the groundfrom soaked, sturdy branches!
Poetry is the feral, pitter-patter sounds of nature,
The rhythm of bird's flight and murmuration,
It is the leaps of the solitary frog in an idle pond!
Poetry, the vibrant hues of pink, gold, and orange
The trigger of beauty in the awe-inspiring sunrise!
Poetry is aflowing spring in the heat of loneliness,
The dulcet voice of dew-drops, and an olive gaze!
Poetry, a balm in the inescapable pain of existence,
A soothing tincture in all catastrophes or warfare!
Poetry is the paradise of the poor, hymn of devotees
Soulful andageless; eternal and unforgettable!
In the clammy pool of musings, when dry words soak
A flower that opens up to give life, is nothing but poetry
The joy of living, that's living quietly in a corner of nature!!
Farid Ahmad is a university teacher by profession and a writer by passion!




« PreviousNext »

