The Travelling Treasure Trove

Like most households in the Old Town in the middle of the last century, we had our own 'kua' (well) for the supply of fresh water and it was situated in an open-air 'Gosulkhana' (bath space) walled on three sides with a door on the front that could be latched from inside when occupied.I don't recall the water from the well was ever used for drinking or cooking purposes although it was odourless and crystal clear. Our forefathers must have drunk the water from the same well and lived a long healthy life.By our time the municipal supply water was installed in town for drinking purpose.A 'behesti' (water carrier) used to bring drinking water from the roadside water tap in a large leather 'mushahak' (pouch) in two rounds each, twice a day.There was certainly something mysterious about our ancient well.Our domestic help, who dropped bucket attached to a long rope to draw water from the well, would often scramble out of the 'Gosulkhana' yelling, "Here it is! Here it is!"Most of us, who rushed to the well to watch the spectacle, would either see the crown of a leathery pouch floating above the water momentarily and going down without creating a ripple or see it subside churning the water violently.We were used to the spectacle and to our consternation our elders never discussed the matter among themselves or with our visiting close relatives, let alone strangers. The object did not bother us either, other than giving us goosebumps when the phenomenon occurred. We too never boosted to our friends at school of having a supernatural entity in our own house. We were enormously proud of owning a thing that was both rare and unique. Thus, it remained a well-guarded family secret.Sometimes when a bucket fell into the well we used a grapple hook attached to a coil of rope to recover the lost bucket and in the process of finding the lost bucket we wished from the bottom of our heart to feel the mysterious object with the grapple hook but that never happened.During the dry season when the water level receded drastically labourers were employed to clear the bottom of the well of accumulated grimes at irregular intervals.I recall once a labourer who climbed down the well with the help of a rope immediately resurfaced and refused to undertake the job of cleaning the bottom of the well. No amount of persuasion from our side could entice him or his fellow workers to climb down the well and do the job. The stunned labourer even refused to disclose what happened to him at the bottom of the well.With the passage of time the water level fell and the quality of the water deteriorated in the well. The appearance of the elusive object also became a rare feat. The well was finally declared abandoned. But only when it was decided to fill up the well for the reconstruction of our house, one fine morning we were woken up by the loud wailing of our domestic help, "It's gone! It's gone!"We could see a yawning crack through the middle of the plastered drain suggesting that some large object must have forced itself out of our premises leaving a 100-yard-long trail on the dry drain.The writer is joint news editor, The Daily Observer