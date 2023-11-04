Spark Gear offering special discount

Fashion house Spark Gear, is celebrating their 15th anniversary by offering a special discount. The fashion brand is offering a 30 per cent discount on all of its products from November 7 to 11.Can be bought at any of their retail locations.Spark Gear offers transitional clothing that works for both summer and winter.All ages of men, women, and children can find their ready-made clothing.Their clothes are all different in terms of color and pattern. Moreover, Spark Gear also offers world-class cosmetics.This discount includes all types of women's winter clothing, including knit fashion tops, tank tops, ethnic tops, knit leggings, bottoms, denim, kurtis, and palazzos.For man, they can choose from polo t-shirts, t-shirts, formal shirts and pants, casual shirts, denim, chinos, and denim pants.There are dresses, like party dresses, slacks, girls set, leggings, tops and bottoms for baby girls. For baby boys' polo shirts, casual shirts, t-shirts, and pants are also available.According to Spark Gear authority, we have a variety of business casual and formal casual clothing. Comfortable fabrics, vibrant colors, and experimental patterns are the main features of seasonal designs and patterns. In addition, a variety of cosmetics from both domestic and international companies will be available.They operate outlets in Dhaka's Gulshan, Dhanmondi, Uttara, and Mirpur. Along with Spark Gear has showrooms in Bogra, Rajshahi, Mymensingh, Sylhet, Comilla, Khulna, Rangpur, Chittagong and Barisal. All of their showrooms will be offering this special discount.