Birds Eye winter wear

Birds Eye have just launched their latest winter collection.
The collection includes full sleeved t-shirts, full sleeved shirts, full sleeved polos and full sleeved hoodies along with casual polos and hoodies.
The line boasts Birds Eye's very own designs.
The collection is available both at whole sale and retail at Birds Eye's outlets in Shahbagh.
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected]
, [email protected]
, [email protected]
, For Online Edition: [email protected]
[ABOUT US]
[CONTACT US]
[AD RATE] Developed & Maintenance by i2soft