Saturday, 4 November, 2023, 11:39 AM
Life & Style

Birds Eye winter wear

Published : Saturday, 4 November, 2023
Life & Style Desk

Birds Eye have just launched their latest winter collection.

The collection includes full sleeved t-shirts, full sleeved shirts, full sleeved polos and full sleeved hoodies along with casual polos and hoodies.

The line boasts Birds Eye's very own designs.

The collection is available both at whole sale and retail at Birds Eye's outlets in Shahbagh.




