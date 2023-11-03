Financial account deficit raises concern

The balance of payment statistics of the first quarter of Fiscal 2023-24 (July-September) released by the Bangladesh Bank (BB) painted a gloomy picture of sharp decline from the corresponding period of fiscal 2022-23.In other words, the nation is grappling with growing financial account deficit.But the balance of trade saw some improvement, with a reduction in the deficit from -$7,576 million in July-September of the previous fiscal to -$1,818 million during the corresponding period of the current fiscal.This was attributed to an increase in exports, particularly of ready-made garments.The services sector, including government services, continues to face a deficit, with a negative balance of -$1,223 million.The primary income deficit widened, credit shrank and debit rose, resulting in a negative balance of -$1,140 million.Official transfers decreased, and net private transfers declined, leading to an overall fall in secondary income to $5,073 million.There's been a slight improvement in the current account balance, at $892 million positive.The most alarming aspect was financial account deteriorating to a deficit of -$3,929 million. Net FDI liabilities and other investments also substantially declined.Aid flows decreased from $885 million to $580 million, causing concerns about economic stability.The decline in the financial account required a drawdown of reserve assets, resulting in a decrease of $2855 million in the first quarter of the current financial year.The gross official reserves dropped from $36,476 million to $26,911 million, raising concerns about the nation's ability to withstand economic shocks. A senior BB official told the Daily Observer that these figures indicated a worrying trend of an increasing financial account deficit, which can lead to instability of the economy. The decline in reserves also raised concerns about the country's capacity to meet international financial obligations.Asked Professor Mustafizur Rahman, senior fellow, Centre for Policy Dialogue said the government and policymakers must address these challenges promptly to ensure economic stability and growth in coming quarters.Measures to boost exports, attract foreign investments, and control the deficit are essential to safeguard Bangladesh's financial future, he said.