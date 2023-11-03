Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 3 November, 2023, 7:47 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Court to hear Fakhrul's bail prayer Nov 20

Published : Friday, 3 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 47
Court Correspondent

Dhaka Metropolitan Sessions Judge's Court fixed  November 20 for hearing bail prayer of BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir in a  case filed over the attack on the residence of Chief Justice in Kakrail on October 28.

Judge Md Asaduzzaman of Metropolitan Sessions Judge's Court of Dhaka fixed the date for bail hearing following Fakhrul's lawyer filed a petition with the Court.

On October 29, the Detective Branch of police detained Fakhrul from his Gulshan residence around 9:25am.

Dhaka CMM sent him to jail, rejecting his bail prayer after he was produced before the court late in the evening.

Against the CMM court's order his lawyer filed a bail petition with the Dhaka Metropolitan Sessions Judge's Court on Thursday.




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Maternity leave raised to 120 days
Financial account deficit raises concern
Court to hear Fakhrul's bail prayer Nov 20
PM leaves for KSA on Nov 5
General category Hajj to cost Tk 92,450 less
LPG prices increase once more
PM to open Metro Rail segment tomorrow
EC announces final voter list for 12th natl election


Latest News
Commercial train begins run through Padma Bridge
77 tonnes of potato imported in 3 days: Ministry
PM urges people to stand in unison against arsonists
India rattle Sri Lanka to crush them under run-mountain
Mirza Fakhrul's bail hearing on November 20
PM to donate Tk 10cr more to Journalist Welfare Trust
PM's role in welfare of journalists is unprecedented: Hasan
Papia's bail stayed
India grasp Sri Lanka as batters follow come-and-go policy
Prime accused of Oct 28 police constable murder case arrested
Most Read News
Popular small screen actress Humaira Himu dies
3rd-day blockade: 4 vehicles torched in Dhaka, N'ganj
BNP's 48-hour long blockade begins on Sunday
Hearing on 16th amendment verdict review Nov 9
Prime accused of Oct 28 police constable murder case arrested
BGB deployed for safety of garments
Papia's bail stayed
Mirza Fakhrul's bail hearing on November 20
RMG workers block road in Mirpur again
Attackers on journalists, police must be punished: PM
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft