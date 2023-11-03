Court to hear Fakhrul's bail prayer Nov 20

Dhaka Metropolitan Sessions Judge's Court fixed November 20 for hearing bail prayer of BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir in a case filed over the attack on the residence of Chief Justice in Kakrail on October 28.Judge Md Asaduzzaman of Metropolitan Sessions Judge's Court of Dhaka fixed the date for bail hearing following Fakhrul's lawyer filed a petition with the Court.On October 29, the Detective Branch of police detained Fakhrul from his Gulshan residence around 9:25am.Dhaka CMM sent him to jail, rejecting his bail prayer after he was produced before the court late in the evening.Against the CMM court's order his lawyer filed a bail petition with the Dhaka Metropolitan Sessions Judge's Court on Thursday.