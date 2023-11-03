Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 3 November, 2023, 7:47 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Intl Confce on Women

PM leaves for KSA on Nov 5

She will also perform Umrah

Published : Friday, 3 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 51
Diplomatic Correspondent

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will visit the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia from November 5, to attend the international conference on "Women in Islam: Status and Empowerment."

The conference aims to clarify women's rights and responsibilities in Islam, especially women's rights to education and work as per the teachings of Islam, with broad participation from scholars of the Muslim Ummah.

"The Prime Minister will travel to Madina by a commercial flight from Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport on November 5," Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen said on Thursday at a media briefing.

She will also visit Makkah to perform Umrah, said the Foreign Minister.

"She will meet with Mohammed bin Salman, Crown Prince and Prime Minister of KSA, and the OIC Secretary General Hissein Brahim Taha, the Iranian vice president and Saudi foreign minister," Momen said.

State Minister for Foreign Affairs Md Shahriar Alam and senior officials of the MoFA including its spokesperson Seheli Sabrin were present.

She is likely to travel to Jeddah from Madina by train and attend the conference on November 6 evening, Momen added.
 
Sharing the importance of the PM's participation at the conference, Momen said the Prime Minister is a "star" in women's empowerment and has earned a reputation globally for her efforts.

She has empowered women at the grassroots level apart from promoting women's participation in every sector, he said.

The conference will discuss five themes and the publication on "Women in Islam: Reality and Prospects," Momen told reporters.

Saudi Arabia in coordination with the general secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) will host the conference.

The 49th Session of the Council of Foreign Ministers held in Mauritania, in March 2023, called for holding an international conference on women in Islam and welcomed the offer made by Saudi Arabia to host it in coordination with the General Secretariat.

Ambassador of Saudi Arabia to Bangladesh, Essa Yousef Essa Al Duhailan, met Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina last week at her official residence Ganabhaban and handed over a letter inviting her to participate in the conference on women in Islam.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Maternity leave raised to 120 days
Financial account deficit raises concern
Court to hear Fakhrul's bail prayer Nov 20
PM leaves for KSA on Nov 5
General category Hajj to cost Tk 92,450 less
LPG prices increase once more
PM to open Metro Rail segment tomorrow
EC announces final voter list for 12th natl election


Latest News
Commercial train begins run through Padma Bridge
77 tonnes of potato imported in 3 days: Ministry
PM urges people to stand in unison against arsonists
India rattle Sri Lanka to crush them under run-mountain
Mirza Fakhrul's bail hearing on November 20
PM to donate Tk 10cr more to Journalist Welfare Trust
PM's role in welfare of journalists is unprecedented: Hasan
Papia's bail stayed
India grasp Sri Lanka as batters follow come-and-go policy
Prime accused of Oct 28 police constable murder case arrested
Most Read News
Popular small screen actress Humaira Himu dies
3rd-day blockade: 4 vehicles torched in Dhaka, N'ganj
BNP's 48-hour long blockade begins on Sunday
Hearing on 16th amendment verdict review Nov 9
Prime accused of Oct 28 police constable murder case arrested
BGB deployed for safety of garments
Papia's bail stayed
Mirza Fakhrul's bail hearing on November 20
RMG workers block road in Mirpur again
Attackers on journalists, police must be punished: PM
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft