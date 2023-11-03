PM leaves for KSA on Nov 5

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will visit the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia from November 5, to attend the international conference on "Women in Islam: Status and Empowerment."The conference aims to clarify women's rights and responsibilities in Islam, especially women's rights to education and work as per the teachings of Islam, with broad participation from scholars of the Muslim Ummah."The Prime Minister will travel to Madina by a commercial flight from Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport on November 5," Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen said on Thursday at a media briefing.She will also visit Makkah to perform Umrah, said the Foreign Minister."She will meet with Mohammed bin Salman, Crown Prince and Prime Minister of KSA, and the OIC Secretary General Hissein Brahim Taha, the Iranian vice president and Saudi foreign minister," Momen said.State Minister for Foreign Affairs Md Shahriar Alam and senior officials of the MoFA including its spokesperson Seheli Sabrin were present.She is likely to travel to Jeddah from Madina by train and attend the conference on November 6 evening, Momen added.Sharing the importance of the PM's participation at the conference, Momen said the Prime Minister is a "star" in women's empowerment and has earned a reputation globally for her efforts.She has empowered women at the grassroots level apart from promoting women's participation in every sector, he said.The conference will discuss five themes and the publication on "Women in Islam: Reality and Prospects," Momen told reporters.Saudi Arabia in coordination with the general secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) will host the conference.The 49th Session of the Council of Foreign Ministers held in Mauritania, in March 2023, called for holding an international conference on women in Islam and welcomed the offer made by Saudi Arabia to host it in coordination with the General Secretariat.Ambassador of Saudi Arabia to Bangladesh, Essa Yousef Essa Al Duhailan, met Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina last week at her official residence Ganabhaban and handed over a letter inviting her to participate in the conference on women in Islam.