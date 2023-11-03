General category Hajj to cost Tk 92,450 less

The government has announced two separate packages for the Hajj next year. According to the announcement, the government-managed Hajj pilgrimage for general package will cost Tk 92,450 less than the previous year while special package will need Tk 936,320.State Minister for Religious Affairs Faridul Haque Khan on Thursday announced the 'Hajj Package-2024' for the government managed pilgrims at a press conference held at the Secretariat.Before the briefing, the Hajj packages were finalized at a meeting of the National Executive Committee for Hajj Management held at the Ministry with the State Minister in the chair.Faridul Haque Khan said this year's Hajj fees was set at Tk 578,840 for general package, which is Tk 92,450 less than the previous year of 2023. As some of the pilgrims want more expensive facilities during Hajj, a new special Hajj package was set Tk 936,320.Besides, the pilgrims of both categories will get some additional facilities, if they pay additional charges during the Hajj period.Though the Hajj package fee has been reduced by Tk 92,450, the plane fare per pilgrims reduced only by Tk 2,997 even after strong opposition from the leaders of Hajj Agencies Association of Bangladesh (HAAB) as the jet fuel price has been reduced in the international market.In the press conference, HAAB President M Shahadat Hossain Taslim, told reporters that the HAAB had an objection to the airfare even in the Thursday's meeting like the previous year."I have always said the airfare has to be decided by an independent expert committee comprising the aviation sector leaders, not only by the Biman Bangladesh Airlines. The committee, which is aware about the aviation sector and how much the plane fare should be, will decide the airfare. The airfare has been fixed for dedicated Hajj flights. But we demanded that if any airline carries Hajj pilgrims with ordinary passengers, the fare should be fixed so that it is less," he added.The State Minister said the Hajj package was decided after reviewing it at a meeting of the Hajj Executive Committee.In the last Hajj season, the cost of performing Hajj was fixed at Tk 671,290 for the government management pilgrims while the minimum cost of performing Hajj through a private agency was at Tk 660,890.In next 2024 Hajj season, some 127,198 people from Bangladesh will be able to perform Hajj.According to the Ministry of Religious Affairs, 10,198 pilgrims will perform Hajj under the government management while rests 117,000 people from the private agency quota.According to the State Minister's announcement, the holy Hajj will be held on June 16, 2024, on the 9th of Zilhajj 1445 AH, subject to the sighting of the moon.He said that aiming at the deadline, the registration process of Hajj pilgrims will be started through a quick notification, and the number of total pilgrims will be informed to the Saudi authorities. The issue of Hajj visas will start from March 1 next year and the Hajj flights will begin on May 9.Highlighting the features of the special Hajj package, the State Minister said rooms of 2 and 3 seats can be taken in the hotel of Makkah by paying extra charges. The special package includes high-end hotels within 800 metres of Haram Sharif in Makkah, accommodation in the Markazia area of Madinah with a maximum of 4 seats per room, accommodation in 'A' category tents and buffet meals in Mina and bus seats for each pilgrim on the Mina-Arfah-Muzdalifa-Mina journey.Mentioning that the price and facilities of general package of both public and private pilgrims will be consistent, Faridul Haque said the general package will have a maximum of 6 seats per room. In the facility of package upgradation, 2 and 3 seater rooms can be taken in the hotel of Makkah by paying extra money.He said that HABB will announce Hajj package for the private medium pilgrims in line with the general package price of the government and ensure similar facilities for the pilgrims.The State Minister for religion also said that the agency will be able to announce multiple packages by increasing quality houses and other facilities.Because of the two Hajj packages, this time those who want to pay less money are getting that opportunity (general package). Those who want to stay in comfort will pay a little more (special package).Religious Affairs Secretary A Hamid Jamaddar said, "The Saudi Arabian government has pressured us to report the number of pilgrims by December. I don't know whether this rule will stay or not, we are preparing to comply with the decision.""A person needs to be prepared. They will deposit money to the government. So, we want to give them enough time to be prepared. Hopefully, we can do it on time, we don't want to do it in a hurry. We have already got the quota and we will try to fulfill our quota without any interruption," he added.