Friday, 3 November, 2023, 7:47 AM
LPG prices increase once more

Published : Friday, 3 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 56
Special Correspondent


Customers will have to pay an additional Tk 1.48 per kg to buy Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG), according to an announcement by the Bangladesh Energy Regulatory Commi-ssion (BERC).

Commission Chairman Nurul Amin announced the new price in a press conference on Monday afternoon.
He said the price has been hiked following an increase in LPG price in the international market.

Bangladesh Energy Regulatory Commission (BERC) announced the new price, saying that the retail consumers will now get a 12kg LPG cylinder at Tk 1,381 including VAT instead of the previous price of Tk 1363.

Prices of other sizes of LPG cylinders - from 5.5kg to 45kg - will go up proportionally, Md Nurul Amin said.

As per the BERC decision, the price of "auto gas" (LPG used for motor vehicles) also increased to Tk 63.36 per liter (including VAT) from Tk 62.54 per liter. The increase is Tk 0.82 per liter.

The price of LPG, marketed by state-owned LP Gas Company, will remain the same as it is locally produced with a market share of less than 5.0 per cent.

Bangladeshi LPG operators normally import their products from the Middle-East market based on Saudi CP.



