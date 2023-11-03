Video
Agargaon Motijheel

PM to open Metro Rail segment tomorrow

Published : Friday, 3 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 56
Staff Correspondent

Second phase of the Dhaka Metro Rail-Agargaon to Motijheel-will be inaugurated on Saturday (November 4), and it will be opened to the public from the next day.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is expected to inaugurate the Agargaon to Motijheel segment at a function to be arranged on the day.

The Prime Minister will also inaugurate construction work of MRT-5 - from Hemayetpur of Savar to Bhatara - in Dhaka, in the same programme, Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader on Thursday said at a press conference held at his Secretariat office in Dhaka.

Afterwards, the Prime Minister, also President of ruling Awami League, will attend a rally in Motijheel at 4:00pm on Saturday where she is expected to seek people's support and votes for the next national elections.

Obaidul Quader, also General Secretary to Awami League, said there will be three stoppages initially for the Dhaka Metro Rail from Agargaon to Motijheel once that section is opened. The rests of the stations will gradually be opened.

The Minister informed that the trains would pick up and drop off passengers at Farmgate, Bangladesh Secretariat and Motijheel stations initially.

The construction of Metro Rail lines up to Kamalapur would be completed by this year, he said.

Quader said the trains would not carry passengers from Uttara to Agargaon on the day of the new portion's opening. The normal train operations will resume from November 5.

He also said initially, metro rail will operate from Uttara North to Motijheel between 7:30am and 11:30am from November 5, on both directions.

Besides, the Dhaka Metro Rail authorities have announced a new schedule for the trains, which will be effective from November 5.

From that day onwards, the trains will be operational from Uttara to Agargaon from 7:30am to 8:30pm, instead of the current 8:30am to 8:30pm timetable, said, MAN Siqqique, Managing Director of Dhaka Mass Transit Company Ltd (DMTCL), on Wednesday while talking to the media.

After the launch of the Agargaon-Motijheel section, trains will run on that part for four hours - from 7:30am to 11:30am, he said.




