EC announces final voter list for 12th natl election

The Election Commission (EC) has announces the final voter list for the upcoming 12th general election. The total number of voters in the country is 119,691,633 people.According to the information given by the EC, among the total voters, there are 60,771,579 male voters and 58,919,202 female voters and 852 third gender voters.The commission released the final number of voters list at the EC building at Agargaon on Thursday.Only those who registered as voters before September 14 can vote in the upcoming elections. The final voter list was updated up to September 14.Referring to this as the final voter list before the election, Director General of the NID branch of the Election Commission, AKM Humayun Kabir said, if the Election Commission approves anyone else, then their name will also be added to the voter list.EC says that the 12th general election will be held in the last week of December this year or the first week of January next year.The Commission will meet the President on November 5 to inform about the overall preparations for the elections. The schedule will be announced on November.