BNP announces 48-hr nationwide blockade again from Sunday

The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) has once again declared a 48-hour nationwide road, rail, and waterway blockade, scheduled to commence on Sunday.Senior Joint Secretary General of BNP, Ruhul Kabir Rizvi, announced this at a virtual press conference on Thursday.Rizvi also called on all mosque imams in the country to offer prayers for the victims of the ongoing movement after Friday Juma prayers.Citing a recent incident in Rajshahi where two doctors were killed due to their political affiliations with an opposition party, Rizvi accused the government of initiating targeted political killings to eliminate opposition and manipulate general elections.He expressed concern that this strategy might be spreading nationwide, describing it as a government plan to suppress the entire nation."I think it has started all over the country. Target killing is a terrible plan of the government to silence the entire nation," he added.Rizvi said, "The all-out blockade on roads, railways and waterways will be observed on November 5 and 6 across the country."The blockade is a protest against various grievances, including the attack on BNP's Naya Paltan grand rally, the killing of its leaders and workers, the arrest of over 1,000 opposition figures, including BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, house raids, and the repression of opposition leaders.Rizvi expressed gratitude for the success of their three-day blockade program and thanked like-minded parties and bus owners who supported the initiative.Regarding the Election Commission's dialogue proposal, Rizvi dismissed it as mere eyewash, claiming that the Election Commission's role is limited to declaring candidates as winners based on the Prime Minister's office list.