No possibility of dialogue with terrorist party BNP: Quader

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader, also Road Transport and Bridges Minister, on Thursday rejected any possibility of holding dialogue with BNP terming it as a terrorist party."BNP has already proven that it is a terrorist party. Dialogue cannot be held with such a terrorist party. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina earlier stated that and now I am also repeating it," he said while replying to a question on political issues at a press conference held in his Ministry at the Secretariat in Dhaka.The press conference was arranged to brief media about the inauguration of Metro-Rail from Agargaon to Motijheel portion scheduled to be launched on Saturday (November 4).The AL General Secretary said BNP itself foiled its movement as the party isolated itself from the people by carrying out two incidents-- attacking Chief Justice's residence and killing a policeman--in broad daylight.About the upcoming national elections, he said following the constitutional provision, polls will be held within 90 days before January 24 when the government's tenure will end. The Election Commission will announce the date as it's the jurisdiction of the constitutional institution.About the United Nations statement over Bangladesh, the Minister said in reality the world forum cannot play effective role in humanitarian crisis in Gaza and Sudan which are their major responsibilities. So, the UN has no time to pay heed to Bangladesh.Quader said, "The UN has been misled in the statement. We want to say that this is not the right time for the United Nations to pay heed to Bangladesh.""Sudan is being divided into two parts. What is happening in Palestine? Is anyone listening to what the UN says about Gaza? The United Nations is only in the name, it has no function in reality, said Quader."An incident has happened here regarding the election of Bangladesh. Different kinds of information can be passed on. But it does not harm the UN. In reality, the world forum cannot play an effective role in the humanitarian crisis in Gaza and Sudan which are their major responsibilities," he added.Quader pointed out that the United Nations has no other role in the world except to say some good words."The climate situation is worsening. The Secretary General of the United Nations sometimes speaks sweetly in beautiful language. We don't know that they have any role other than to say good words. They are worried about Bangladesh, but we are doing very well," he said.When asked whether the country is moving towards another election without the BNP, he said, "I don't know. BNP has the right to join the elections. If they don't participate in the election, it's up to them."My point is that the constitution of Bangladesh is not changing. Our election, our democracy will continue as per the constitution. It doesn't matter who comes or who doesn't come," the AL leader said.