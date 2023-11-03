Jail Killing Day today

The Jail Killing Day, the second most heinous experience of the country after the brutal assassination of Bangabandhu and his family members, will be observed on Friday (today). The nation is set to observe the Jail Killing Day with due solemnity.On November 3, 1975, four national leaders and heroes of the country's Liberation War - Syed Nazrul Islam, Tajuddin Ahmad, Captain Mansur Ali and AHM Qamaruzzaman - were assassinated inside the Dhaka Central Jail.The four national leaders played a key role in leading the Mujibnagar government, that led the Liberation War effort in 1971 with Syed Nazrul Islam as the Acting President, Tajuddin Ahmad as the Prime Minister, Mansur Ali as the Finance Minister and AHM Qamaruzzaman as the Home, Relief and Rehabilitation Minister.Marking the day, the ruling Awami League (AL) and its associate bodies will pay tributes to Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and the four national leaders.AL has chalked out elaborate programmes including keeping the national and party flags at half-mast at party's Bangabandhu Avenue Central Office and Bangabandhu Bhaban as well as unit offices across the country at the down on Friday. Wearing of black badges and hoisting of black flag are also included in the programme.AL leaders and activists will pay homage by laying wreaths at the portrait of Bangabandhu in front of the Bangabandhu Bhaban on Dhanmondi-32 at 7:30am, said a press release from the party.Wreaths will be placed at the graves of Syed Nazrul Islam, Tajuddin Ahmad, Mansur Ali at Banani graveyard at 8am while fateha, milad-mahfil and munajat will also be offered there.The press release said the party leaders and activists will also place wreaths at the graves of August 15 martyrs.Laying wreaths, offering fateha, milad-mahfil and munajat will be arranged at the grave of national leader Shaheed AHM Qamaruzzaman in Rajshahi.AL will arrange a discussion at Bangabandhu International Conference Centre (BICC) in the city at 3:00pm and AL President and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will preside over the programme.AL General Secretary and Road and Transport Minister Obaidul Quader in a statement urged the leaders and activists of all organizational units from upazila to district and associate bodies to observe the jail killing day with due respect.