PM urges media to stand against BNP's vandalism, anarchy

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Thursday urged journalists to focus BNP's vandalism, killing of police, attack on jaournalists and torching of vehicles.The international community and nation must know the violence and anarchy created by BNP during the last few days in the name of political movement."You, the journalists, should portray internationally the true character of those who attacked journalists performing duty," she said e addressing Bangladesh Federal Union of Journalists (BFUJ) Conference-2023, at National Press Club.Information and Broadcasting Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud, also Awami League Joint General Secretary, spoke as special guest at the conference chaired by BFUJ President Omar Faruque. BFUJ Secretary General Deep Azad conducted the event.Dhaka Union of Journalists (DUJ) President Sohel Haider Chowdhury, Chattogram Union of Journalists General Secretary Shamsul Islam, Khulna Union of Journalists President Md Faruk Ahmed, Rajshahi Union of Journalists President Md Rafikul Islam, Narayanganj Union of Journalists President Abdus Salam Khokan, Mymensingh Union of Journalists President Ataul Kabir Khokan, Cox's Bazar Union of Journalists President Abu Taher, Jashore Union of Journalists President Monatosh Basu, Kushtia Union of Journalists President Rashedul Islam Biplop, Bogura Union of Journalists President Amzad Hossain Sheikh Mintu, Dinajpur Union of Journalists President Wahidul Alam, Barishal Union of Journalists President KM Monirul Alam Swapan Khandker, Gazipur Union of Journalists President Ataur Rahman and Brahmanbaria Union of Journalists President Dipak Chowdhury Bappy also spoke.BFUJ Vice President Madhusudan Mondal read out the obituary reference on the deceased journalists who died recently and one-minute silence was observed to remember the late journalists.Former BFUJ Presidents Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury, Abul Kalam Azad, Manjurul Ahsan Bulbul and former Secretaries General Abdul Jalil Bhuiyan, Omar Faruque (incumbent President of BFUJ) and Saban Mahmud were honoured with crests by BFUJ.The Prime Minister handed over the crests to them.The BFUJ leaders presented BFUJ crest to the Prime Minister.Speaking about the 9th Wage Board Award, Sheikh Hasina said it is the responsibility of the owners to implement the wage board award. It is very unfortunate that they filed a case against it, she added.She said preparations were on to form the 10th wage board and that the government wants to bring electronic media journalists under the wage board.She also emphasized on bringing the journalists who are working outside Dhaka under the coverage of the wage board.The Prime Minister also announced that the government would donate over Tk 10 crore to the fund of Bangladesh Journalists Welfare Trust.The trust fund was formed with the seed money provided by the Prime Minister.She assured the journalists working outside Dhaka that they would be allotted plots in taking district based housing projects.The Prime Minister said that 3,241 newspapers are published in Bangladesh, much higher than many developed and rich countries.She strongly condemned the attack on journalists and killing police, and said that Bangladesh never saw such incidents before.But, some newspapers are trying to cover up by presenting distorted accounts of what happened, she said."Shame on them," she said.Sheikh Hasina blamed Juba Dal leaders and activists for arson terrorism and attacks wearing attire with press stickers.The Prime Minister said these elements had been detained."They must be exposed and punished for assaulting journalists and killing police," she said, adding that the attackers must face the music for injuring 32 journalists on October 28," she said."The anti-liberation forces don't have any right to live in Bangladesh," she said, adding, "Those, who believe in terrorism and militancy, have no rights. They don't want the welfare of the people and they are enemies of the people," said Sheikh Hasina.She said, BNP men in camouflage carried out the attacks on October 28 to evade police surveillance.But they've been caught, she said.The Prime Minister said, "Committing terrorist acts is their original character."Criticizing different international organisations of journalists, including Reporters Without Borders, for keeping silent over this attack, Sheikh Hasina said, "Where are they now? We don't see them and don't hear a word from them. Where have they gone suddenly?"She said some 30 journalists were injured and some were receiving treatment in hospitals. "But, we don't hear anything from any of them," she said.Comparing the BNP's attack with bombing on Palestine hospital, she said they carried out the attack in the same way Israel bombed a Palestine hospital and killed innocent women and children. "I don't know whether they learnt the lesson from the Jews," she added.She said Bangladesh earned the status of a developing country thanks to uninterrupted e democracy since 2009.She said that her government will achieve the status of developed country for Bangladesh by 2026.She said, Bangladesh was moving ahead to hold the next general election."I have come to you, as I want vote for boat so that the trend of development continues," she added.