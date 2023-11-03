Oman temporarily suspends visas for BD nationals, citing labour market regulation

The Oman embassy in Dhaka on Thursday clarified the decision to suspend issuing all types of visas for Bangladeshi nationals."It was a temporary decision. It is for streamlining the regulation of the foreign labour market, not political," the Sultanate's embassy in Dhaka said in a statement on Thursday.This is being done to "streamline the regulation of the foreign labour market in line with the needs and employers per labour laws", the statement said."The decision to suspend issuance of visas includes other nationalities and it is temporary in nature. The competent authorities are exerting their sincere efforts and are keen to complete the review process as early as possible to resume visa issuance afresh in accordance with the guidelines and regulations that conclude the review process," read the statement."In fact, the review process is based on technical and legal factors that serve and protect the interests of an expatriate worker and the employer as well as ensure the stability of the foreign labour market in Oman."Oman recalls with utmost respect and gratitude the contributions made and being made by Bangladeshi expatriates while it values the close and brotherly relations with the government of the People's Republic of Bangladesh," it said.Earlier, on Tuesday, Oman in a notice suspended issuing all types of visas to Bangladeshi citizens until further notice. It, however, did not mention the reason while making the announcement on X, triggering a lot of speculation.According to the Foreign Ministry, Bangladeshi nationals top the list of expatriate workers in Oman with the total reaching 703,840 individuals, followed by 530,242 Indians, according to a July report. The number has increased by more than 150,000 in the last year.The suspension decision came weeks after a visit of an official delegation from Oman to Dhaka. Ambassador Dr Sulaiman Saud Al Jabri, head of the legal department, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, led the visit from October 11-14.During the meeting with Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen, the delegation showed interest in signing two MoUs with Bangladesh including one related to combating illegal migration and trafficking.The embassy in Dhaka on Thursday clarified the content of the announcement issued by the Royal Oman Police and said it came in the context of a "comprehensive review process" being conducted by the relevant authorities in Muscat."The Sultanate of Oman gives value and deeply appreciates the contributions of Bangladeshi expatriate workforce to the development process and economic growth in Oman."Oman shows its keenness on enhancing bilateral relations with the People's Republic of Bangladesh in a manner that serves the common interests of both countries," the embassy said."We reiterate and reaffirm that the decision announced here is in no way and under no circumstances political in nature rather Oman recalls with utmost respect and gratitude the contributions made and being made by Bangladeshi expatriates while it values the close and brotherly relations with the government of the People's Republic of Bangladesh," it reads.