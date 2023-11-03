Police break up demonstrators in Mirpur

Police lobbed teargas shells and sound grenades to disperse agitated garment workers within 10 minutes of their assembly for the fourth consecutive day on Thursday in the city's Mirpur area.Around 11:00am, the protesting employees of different garment factories took position in front of Purabi Cinema Hall at Mirpur-11. Police tried to convince them to leave the road, but failed. They started throwing brick chips at policemen.At one stage, the law enforcers lobbed teargas shells and sound grenades. Instantly, the workers vacated the road.Assistant Police Commissioner Hasan Mohammad Muhtarin of Mirpur Zone said, "The protesters attacked the OCs of Kafrul and Pallabi police stations, leaving them injured. Then, we went for strict action."Meanwhile, police charged batons to disperse agitating workers at Mirpur-1.In Dhaka's Mirpur area, there are around 235 factories and a good number of them have remained closed, said Masuk Mia, Additional Deputy Commissioner of the Mirpur division of Police.He, however, could not say immediately how many workers took to the streets. Roughly, 3,000 workers gathered at each protest site, he added. The latest flurry of protests came after garment manufacturers proposed a minimum wage that is nearly half of what the workers are asking for.A week ago, garment manufacturers proposed Tk 10,400 in the minimum wage against the workers' proposal of Tk 20,393.Nearly 300 garment factories were shut amid lingering protests by workers in Gazipur and Ashulia on Thursday to press home their demand for an increase in the minimum wage, according to the Industrial Police.Of the factories, 220-225 are in the Gazipur industrial area, said Superintendent of Gazipur Industrial Police Sarwar Alam.In Ashulia, 60 factories were closed on Thursday, according to Sarwar Alam, Superintendent of Police of Ashulia Industrial Police-1.As of Wednesday, 300 more factories located mainly in Gazipur, Konabari, Bason, Mouchak and Kashimpur areas, were shut because of the ongoing unrest, he said.The agitating garment workers gathered in various places in the areas early this morning and demonstrated on the roads demanding a raise in their wage, Alam said.The decision came at a meeting of the leaders of the BGMEA and factory owners at the BGMEA office in Uttara on Wednesday. Later, they conveyed their decision to Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal.