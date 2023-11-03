Govt in talks with Oman to resolve visa suspension, says Momen

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen said on Thursday that the government is trying to resolve the 'visa issue' with Oman and has engaged people there to discuss it."We are negotiating with them [Oman]," he said at a regular briefing at the Foreign Ministry."Agencies sent lots of Bangladeshis to Oman without adequate job arrangements, resulting in the move," he said.He also mentioned that 1.79 lakh Bangladeshis have been sent to Oman in 2022.Taking part at the briefing, State Minister for Foreign Affairs Md Shahriar Alam said, "Opportunities in the labor market have been misused in Oman. The temporary suspension has been issued for streamlining it."'Open market can sustain unlimited demand,' Shahriar said the contracts and agreements made by Bangladeshi workers heading to Oman had not been adequately fulfilled, indicating a significant disruption.Shahriar further said the middlemen are leading the workers into situations that could tarnish the country's reputation.He urged migrant workers to thoroughly verify their documents and contracts before embarking on overseas employment.