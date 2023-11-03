BD-France Trade, Investment Summit-2023 ends

The Rise of Bengal Tiger: Bangladesh-France Trade and Investment Summit-2023 will end on Friday (today).The road show will end with a morning seminar in Brussels, the capital of Belgium, the country of the European Union.Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) and Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (BIDA) jointly organized the roadshow.Earlier, the roadshow was held in Paris, France on October 23, Toulouse, France on October 25, Berlin, Germany on October 30 and Frankfurt, Germany on November 1.During this time, the speakers called upon the expatriate Bangladeshis and foreign businessmen to invest in Bangladesh.In Frankfurt BSEC Chairman Prof Shibli Rubaiyat-ul-Islam gave a presentation titled 'Bangladesh Economy: The Rise of Bengal Tiger' at the seminar.He praised Bangabandhu's daughter by referring to the incredible success in leading the country after Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman secured independence for the nation and becoming a role model for the development of Bangladesh just fifty years after independence under her leadership."He highlighted the long-standing bilateral relations between Bangladesh and Germany, commercial relations and mutual cooperation between the two countries.He said that Europe is the biggest commercial partner of Bangladesh. He highlighted the commendable and successful activities of German companies, German NGOs and institutes working in Bangladesh."He mentioned the strategically important and advantageous position of Bangladesh in South Asia geopolitically and mentioned the potential of the human resources energized by the youth of Bangladesh. In recent times, global macro and economic indicators such as high rate of GDP growth, reduction in poverty, reduction in child mortality, increase in food production."He discussed the various aspects of Bangladesh's economic development and potential, highlighting the growing progress of Bangladesh in the increasing participation of women in the workplace, large domestic market, demographic dividend, skilled manpower, political stability, etc."He said, "The strong and promising position of Bangladesh's capital market compared to neighbouring countries and sought the cooperation of all concerned by mentioning the steps taken by BSEC for continuous development to make the capital market the main source of long-term financing."He also highlighted the advantageous aspects of investment in Bangladesh and urged them to choose Bangladesh for investment and become partners in the development of Bangladesh.The video message of Sheikh Hasina, the Prime Minister of Bangladesh, was shown during the summit. In a video message, The Prime Minister thanked all those who participated in the summit jointly organized by BSEC and BIDA. She mentioned Bangladesh's cordial bilateral relations and cooperation with Germany and the European Union.