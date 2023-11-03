Video
Fake Biden adviser Arefi remanded for 5 days

Published : Friday, 3 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 56
Court Correspondent

Self-proclaimed US President Joe Biden's Adviser Mian Arefi was placed on a five-day remand on Thursday in a case filed with Paltan Police Station on charge of cheating people with false identity.

Metropolitan Magistrate Nurul Huda Chowdhury passed the order after Detective Branch (DB) Inspector Jamal Uddin Mir, also the case's Investigation Officer, submitted the five-day remand prayer for questioning him.

In the backdrop of the countrywide blockade programme, the accused, Mian Arefi, was produced before the court virtually from Kashimpur High Security Jail.

No lawyer stood for Arefi to defend him at the court. Mian Arefi was detained from Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport and handed over to the Detective Branch (DB) of police on October 29.




