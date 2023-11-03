Fake Biden adviser Arefi remanded for 5 days

Self-proclaimed US President Joe Biden's Adviser Mian Arefi was placed on a five-day remand on Thursday in a case filed with Paltan Police Station on charge of cheating people with false identity.
Metropolitan Magistrate Nurul Huda Chowdhury passed the order after Detective Branch (DB) Inspector Jamal Uddin Mir, also the case's Investigation Officer, submitted the five-day remand prayer for questioning him.
In the backdrop of the countrywide blockade programme, the accused, Mian Arefi, was produced before the court virtually from Kashimpur High Security Jail.
No lawyer stood for Arefi to defend him at the court. Mian Arefi was detained from Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport and handed over to the Detective Branch (DB) of police on October 29.
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected]
, [email protected]
, [email protected]
, For Online Edition: [email protected]
[ABOUT US]
[CONTACT US]
[AD RATE] Developed & Maintenance by i2soft