Blockade called by BNP ends with stray incidents

Published : Friday, 3 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 84
Staff Correspondent


The three-day blockade called by BNP ended  on Thursday, peacefully but for stray incidents.

About 34 incidents of arson were reported from across the country on the last day. BNP and its allies called the dawn to dusk blockade demanding resignation of Prime MInister Sheikh Hasin and handing over power to a caretaker government.
The three-blockade ended at 6: 00 pm on Thursday.

They also protested against the police action on a mass  rally of  BNP on Saturday (October 28) and the subsequent arrests of the BNP leaders and activists across the country.  
 
Bus terminals were busier on the last day compared to the other days. In the morning, traffic movement increased compare to the previous days.

Fewer private cars were seen on the streets. Public transports increased on the streets, the number of office-goers and school-going students was high on the last day.

A dozen cases of arson were filed in Dhaka city, seven in Dhaka division (Gazipur, Savar, Narayanganj), eight in Chattogram division (Sitakunda, Karnaphuli, Rangunia, Feni, Chandpur, Bayezid), four in Rajshahi division (Bogura, Raiganj) and one each in Rangpur, Barishal and Mymensigh divisions. Eighteen buses, four covered vans, five trucks, one private car, three motorcycles, two  showrooms and one police box were burned.

Data shows that 19 out of the total 34 arson incidents happened between 6:00 pm and 5: 00 am and the rest from 6:00 am to 11: 00 am. The statistics show that most of arson incidents happened at night.   

At least eight incidents of arson were reported across the country from 12: 00am on November 1 to 6:00 pm on November 2, the last day of the blockade, according to the media cell of the Fire Service and Civil Defence headquarters.

Among the arson attacks, four occurred in Dhaka city, one each in Dhaka and Mymensingh divisions, two in Chattogram, said Station Officer (media cell) Tanha Bin Zasim of the Fire Service and Civil Defence headquarters. A total of 82 incidents of arson were reported from October 28 to November 2 across the country.

Four vehicles were set on fire in different parts of Dhaka city and Rupganj upazila of Narayanganj.

Witnesses said miscreants set a bus of 'Poristhan Paribahan' on fire at Azampur, Uttara, in the capital at 7:04 a.m.A group of miscreants set a private car on fire at Bakshibazar at 4:45 a.m.

A bus of 'Moumita Paribahan' was set on fire at 4:41 a.m. in front of Mohammadpur Beribadh, Dhaka Uddyan Housing Project.




