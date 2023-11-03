Project cost goes up for 4th time

CHATTOGRAM, Nov 2: The total cost of the Single Point Mooring (SPM) and installation of double pipeline of the state-owned Bangladesh Petroleum Corporation (BPC) has now been enhanced to an amount of Tk 8,298 crore.In a recently held meeting, the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) has enhanced the installation cost of SPM with double pipeline in the 4th revised DPP with an additional cost of Tk 1,173.56 crore.The test commissioning of the project was scheduled to be held at the first week of the current month. But it has been deferred to the end of the current month.The authorities of the project hired a tug boat from China which is expected to arrive in the country by November 20. After arrival of the tug boat, the commissioning of the project will begin, BPC sources said.Bangladesh Petroleum Corporation sources said, the appointed contractor of the project China Petroleum Pipeline Engineering Co Ltd (CPPEC) has already been importing the pipeline for replacing the damaged ones caused in the test commissioning in July last.The test tommissioning of 110 km long double pipeline to pump crude petroleum products directly to Eastern Refinery Limited (ERL) and the SPM, first-ever petroleum pumping system of the country has been suspended for mechanical faults in pipeline on July 5 last. Following the suspension of the test run, the crude oil carried by the mother tanker had been lightered to the ERL site by two lighter tankers of Bangladesh Shipping Corporation (BSC).A mother tanker MT Horae laden with 81,735 metric tonnes of crude oil had been moored at the SPM site at Moeshkhali on July 2 last. A pilot ship of Chattogram Port Authority had piloted tanker to the SPM site. Then the concerned engineers took the step to connect the tanker with the SPM that had ended at 8 pm on the same day.The tanker was scheduled to be piloted to the SPM site at Maheshkhali on June 25.But due to inclement weather, the authority had postponed the programme. For this reason, the test run of SPM began in the morning of July 3. But the project had faced an obstacle at the beginning after unloading nearly 8 metric tonnes. So, they had suspended their operation.The main objectives of the project are to ensure unloading of imported crude oil and finished products with ease, with low cost and in short time, reducing the system loss in import of crude and finished products through lighterage operation, keeping balance between the growing demand of energy and its supply, enhancing the petroleum oil retention capacity through setting up of six diesel and crude oil storage tanks at Maheshkhali and increasing energy supply security.The deadline for completion of the project is June 2023 next. But the project has already been completed ahead of deadline."Under the current arrangement, big ships usually anchor at deep sea at Kutubdia from where lighter vessels receive the imported crude and refined petroleum to carry to the Eastern Refinery with the whole process taking 12 to15 days" sources said.After beginning the operation of the Project, the crude petroleum products will be directly pumped to the ERL site.Curently, two lighter vessels of the Bangladesh Shipping Corporation (BSC) carry the imported petroleum products to ERL site from the Kutubdia site of the Bay.But when the SPM is set up with underground pipeline, it will take just 24 to 48 hours. The BPC sources said, with its installation, a total of Tk 800 crore will be saved annually.At present, the country imports nearly 80 million tons of crude and refined petroleum fuel to meet the annual demands. Of them nearly 1.2 million tons are refined in ERL, the only refinery of the country.