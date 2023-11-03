Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 3 November, 2023, 7:45 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Single Point Mooring

Project cost goes up for 4th time

Test commissioning likely end of this month

Published : Friday, 3 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 87
Nurul Amin

CHATTOGRAM, Nov 2: The total cost of the Single Point Mooring (SPM) and installation of double pipeline of the state-owned Bangladesh Petroleum Corporation (BPC) has now been enhanced to an amount of Tk 8,298 crore.

In a recently held meeting, the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) has enhanced the installation cost of SPM with double pipeline in the 4th revised DPP with an additional cost of Tk 1,173.56 crore.

The test commissioning of the project was scheduled to be held at the first week of the current month. But it has been deferred to the end of the current month.

The authorities of the project hired a tug boat from China which is expected to arrive in the country by November 20. After arrival of the tug boat, the commissioning of the project will begin, BPC sources said.

Bangladesh Petroleum Corporation sources said, the appointed contractor of the project China Petroleum Pipeline Engineering Co Ltd (CPPEC) has already been importing the pipeline for replacing the damaged ones caused in the test commissioning in July last.

The test tommissioning of 110 km long double pipeline to pump crude petroleum products directly to Eastern Refinery Limited (ERL) and the SPM, first-ever petroleum pumping system of the country has been suspended for mechanical faults in pipeline on July 5 last. Following the suspension of the test run, the crude oil carried by the mother tanker had been lightered to the ERL site by two lighter tankers of Bangladesh Shipping Corporation (BSC).

A mother tanker MT Horae laden with 81,735 metric tonnes of crude oil had been moored at the SPM site at Moeshkhali on July 2 last. A pilot ship of Chattogram Port Authority had piloted tanker to the SPM site. Then the concerned engineers took the step to connect the tanker with the SPM that had ended at 8 pm on the same day.

The tanker was scheduled to be piloted to the SPM site at Maheshkhali on June 25.

But due to inclement weather, the authority had postponed the programme. For this reason, the test run of SPM began in the morning of July 3. But the project had faced an obstacle at the beginning after unloading nearly 8 metric tonnes. So, they had suspended their operation.

The main objectives of the project are to ensure unloading of imported crude oil and finished products with ease, with low cost and in short time, reducing the system loss in import of crude and finished products through lighterage operation, keeping balance between the growing demand of energy and its supply, enhancing the petroleum oil retention capacity through setting up of six diesel and crude oil storage tanks at Maheshkhali and increasing energy supply security.

The deadline for completion of the project is June 2023 next. But the project has already been completed ahead of deadline.

"Under the current arrangement, big ships usually anchor at deep sea at Kutubdia from where lighter vessels receive the imported crude and refined petroleum to carry to the Eastern Refinery with the whole process taking 12 to15 days" sources said.

After beginning the operation of the Project, the crude petroleum products will be directly pumped to the ERL site.

Curently, two lighter vessels of the Bangladesh Shipping Corporation (BSC) carry the imported petroleum products to ERL site from the Kutubdia site of the Bay.

But when the SPM is set up with underground pipeline, it will take just 24 to 48 hours. The BPC sources said, with its installation, a total of Tk 800 crore will be saved annually.

At present, the country imports nearly 80 million tons of crude and refined petroleum fuel to meet the annual demands. Of them nearly 1.2 million tons are refined in ERL, the only refinery of the country.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Police break up demonstrators in Mirpur
Dengue claims 15 more lives in 24hrs
Govt in talks with Oman to resolve visa suspension, says Momen
BD-France Trade, Investment Summit-2023 ends
Fake Biden adviser Arefi remanded for 5 days
Blockade called by BNP ends with stray incidents
Project cost goes up for 4th time
October export earnings plunge to 26-month low


Latest News
Commercial train begins run through Padma Bridge
77 tonnes of potato imported in 3 days: Ministry
PM urges people to stand in unison against arsonists
India rattle Sri Lanka to crush them under run-mountain
Mirza Fakhrul's bail hearing on November 20
PM to donate Tk 10cr more to Journalist Welfare Trust
PM's role in welfare of journalists is unprecedented: Hasan
Papia's bail stayed
India grasp Sri Lanka as batters follow come-and-go policy
Prime accused of Oct 28 police constable murder case arrested
Most Read News
Popular small screen actress Humaira Himu dies
3rd-day blockade: 4 vehicles torched in Dhaka, N'ganj
BNP's 48-hour long blockade begins on Sunday
Hearing on 16th amendment verdict review Nov 9
Prime accused of Oct 28 police constable murder case arrested
BGB deployed for safety of garments
Papia's bail stayed
Mirza Fakhrul's bail hearing on November 20
RMG workers block road in Mirpur again
Attackers on journalists, police must be punished: PM
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft