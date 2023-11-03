October export earnings plunge to 26-month low

Bangladesh's export sector faced a significant setback in October, recording the lowest earnings in 26 months since the height of the Covid-19 pandemic in August 2021.The latest data of the Export Promotion Bureau (EPB) revealed that in October export earnings stood at $3.76 billion, a drop from $4.35 billion in the same month of the previous year.This decline of 13.64 per cent in shipments compared to the same month in the previous year caused concern, and it marked the fifth instance during this period when Bangladesh's merchandise exports fell below the $4 billion threshold.In particular, the country's primary export driver, the apparel sector, witnessed a significant decrease of 13.93 per cent with shipments totaling $3.16 billion in October compared to the same month of the previous year.Despite the setback, there was an overall positive performance in exports during the July-October period of the current fiscal year, with a growth rate of 3.52 per cent compared to the corresponding period of the previous year. However, this growth fell short of the government's target by 9.31per cent.