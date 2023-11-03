Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 3 November, 2023, 7:45 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

October export earnings plunge to 26-month low

Published : Friday, 3 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 88
Business Correspondent

Bangladesh's export sector faced a significant setback in October, recording the lowest earnings in 26 months since the height of the Covid-19 pandemic in August 2021.

The latest data of the Export Promotion Bureau (EPB) revealed that in October export earnings stood at  $3.76 billion, a  drop from $4.35 billion in the same month of the previous year.

This decline of 13.64 per cent in shipments compared to the same month in the previous year caused concern, and it marked the fifth instance during this period when Bangladesh's merchandise exports fell below the $4 billion threshold.

In particular, the country's primary export driver, the apparel sector, witnessed a significant decrease of 13.93 per cent with shipments totaling $3.16 billion in October compared to the same month of the previous year.

Despite the setback, there was an overall positive performance in exports during the July-October period of the current fiscal year, with a growth rate of 3.52 per cent compared to the corresponding period of the previous year. However, this growth fell short of the government's target by 9.31per cent.




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Police break up demonstrators in Mirpur
Dengue claims 15 more lives in 24hrs
Govt in talks with Oman to resolve visa suspension, says Momen
BD-France Trade, Investment Summit-2023 ends
Fake Biden adviser Arefi remanded for 5 days
Blockade called by BNP ends with stray incidents
Project cost goes up for 4th time
October export earnings plunge to 26-month low


Latest News
Commercial train begins run through Padma Bridge
77 tonnes of potato imported in 3 days: Ministry
PM urges people to stand in unison against arsonists
India rattle Sri Lanka to crush them under run-mountain
Mirza Fakhrul's bail hearing on November 20
PM to donate Tk 10cr more to Journalist Welfare Trust
PM's role in welfare of journalists is unprecedented: Hasan
Papia's bail stayed
India grasp Sri Lanka as batters follow come-and-go policy
Prime accused of Oct 28 police constable murder case arrested
Most Read News
Popular small screen actress Humaira Himu dies
3rd-day blockade: 4 vehicles torched in Dhaka, N'ganj
BNP's 48-hour long blockade begins on Sunday
Hearing on 16th amendment verdict review Nov 9
Prime accused of Oct 28 police constable murder case arrested
BGB deployed for safety of garments
Papia's bail stayed
Mirza Fakhrul's bail hearing on November 20
RMG workers block road in Mirpur again
Attackers on journalists, police must be punished: PM
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft