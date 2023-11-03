Middlemen’s interference falls in DSHE Dhaka region DD office

The activities and influence of a section of middlemen declined in the Dhaka regional Deputy Director's (DD) office of the Directorate of Secondary and Higher Education (DSHE) in Mirpur's Darus Salam area due to strict actions from the authority.As a result, most of the service aspirants as well as the teachers of various government and non-government secondary schools across the country have been getting necessary services from the DD office without any harassment.According to the DSHE Dhaka DD office sources, the DSHE authority could complete around 90 percent work of enrolment of non-MPO (monthly payment order) teachers of recently enrolled secondary schools in the division due to not having any interference of the middlemen.As the applications of the MPO enrolment are submitted through the online system, most of the problems are solved immediately examining the documents. Those, which are found defective, are solved after taking necessary documents by communicating with the relevant teachers and their schools.The regional offices of DSHE usually look after the overall activities of all MPO secondary schools, inspection of the schools and investigate the allegations against anyone relevant to the schools and enrolment of non-MPO teachers of the enrolled schools after necessary investigation in accordance with the recommendations of the District Education Offices (DEO).When visited the office recently, it was seen that there was no gathering at and outside the office like earlier. Some teachers were seen entering the office and going back as soon as possible as their problems are solved immediately.While talking to this correspondent recently, some of the teachers who went to the DD office for necessary service, expressed their satisfaction for getting smooth service without any suffering and harassment.While talking to this correspondent, Jahidul Islam, a teacher from Faridpur, said that he is very much satisfied with overall environment of the Dhaka DD office, as there is no pressure of middleman. He could access the Deputy Director (DD) directly to discuss and solve their problems as the DD's door is always open for all.Some of the employees of the DD office told to this correspondent that they don't interrupt or interfere anyone's work, as the Dhaka regional DD doesn't want to disturb any teachers or service aspirants.While talking to this correspondent, DSHE Dhaka regional DD Md. Abdul Khaleque said that he has taken some initiatives to allow the teachers and service aspirants to communicate with him directly considering the sufferings of the people to save them from the middlemen culture and curbing the influence."After joining here I observed that, it is a safe home of the middlemen and some of the errant employees were giving them shelter. In that crucial situation, I have taken some initiatives to change the system. My contact number was given on the office walls, so that the service aspirants can communicate directly in my absence. As a result, they are now getting me available as well as their services," he claimed.