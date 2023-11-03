4-day int’l art exhibition begins at DU

A four-day international art exhibition titled 'Harmony Unbound' with the joint participation of artists from Bangladesh, Malaysia and Indonesia was began on Thursday at Zainul Gallery of Dhaka University (DU) Fine Arts Faculty.DU Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr Md Akhtaruzzaman on Thursday inaugurated the exhibition as the chief guest at a function attended by Indonesian Ambassador to Bangladesh Heru Hartanto Subolo as guest of honor.Chaired by DU graphic design department Vadreshu Rita, Fine Arts faculty dean Professor Nisar Hossain, Rector of Universiti Teknologi MARA, Malaysia Nur Hisham Ibrahim, Deputy Rector of Indonesian Cultural Art Institute of Bandung Prof Dr Supriatn and Associate Professor DU Graphic Design Department Harun-ur-Rashid also addressed the function. �BSS