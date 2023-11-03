JCI Dhaka Independent holds 5th general members' meeting, general assembly

JCI Dhaka Independent, a local chapter of Junior Chamber International Bangladesh, has completed the 5th general members' meeting (GMM) and general assembly (GA) at the JCI Bangladesh headquarters in Banani recently.Mukul Alam, the Local President, led the GMM, which began with recitations of JCI's Creed, Mission, and Vision, and included discussions on this year's projects, plans, and a treasury report. The GMM concluded with recognition certificates for executive board members.In the subsequent 2023 General Assembly, the 2024 executive committee members were elected.SM Waliullah Hossain became the 2024 Local President, Rafael Mursalin was named the 2024 Executive Vice President, and Shakila Yasmin assumed the role of the 2024 Vice President.Other board members included Muhsina Khan as the Secretary General, Abdun Noor as the General Legal Counsel, Mezbah Rahman Sehan as the Treasurer, Navid Kabir as the Training Commissioner, and Choudhury Tanvir Ahmed, Shaker Imran, Salahuddin Kader, and Saadi Uddin Ahmed as Directors of JCI Dhaka Independent.