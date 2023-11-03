Al Hasanain signs MoU with YLE

CHATTOGRAM, Nov 02: Al Hasanain, a Islamic Institute in Chattogram has signing an inaugural memorandum (MoU) with EduCan International, solidifying their collaboration in introducing the Cambridge English Young Learners Exam (YLE) for primary students on Thursday at al hasanain campus.Shahin Reza, Bangladesh Country Manager at Cambridge Assessment International Education was present as chief guest on the occasion.Among others, Farid Uddin Shahed, Principal of Al Hasanain, Vice Principal Tarik Jamil, Dr GM Nizam Uddin, Advisor, Al Hasanain, Md Shahin Reza, Managing Director EduCan International Ltd were present on the occasion.Chief guest Shahin Reza said 'This collaboration will benefit students by offering internationally recognized English language qualifications. Promoting a holistic approach to education, combining language learning with Islamic values and Preparing students for global opportunities and challenges in the future.Al Hasanain Becomes the First Islamic Institute in Bangladesh to Partner with EduCan International for Cambridge English Young Learners Exam.