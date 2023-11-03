Commercial train operation over Padma Bridge kicks-off

KHULNA, Nov 2: Passengers of the Sundarban Express expressed their excitement when they crossed the Padma Bridge - from Khulna to Dhaka - early Thursday. It was the first commercial train operation on the bridge.Sundarban Express left Khulna around 9:45 pm Wednesday night and reached Dhaka at 5:10 am on Thursday.Khulna Rail Station Master Masud Rana said that Sundarban Express reached Dhaka via Padma Bridge through Poradaha, Rajbari, Faridpur and Bhanga with 225 passengers.The number of passengers will increase with the change of route, he said.Sources said, Sundarban Express with 13 coaches will run on this route every day. The number of seats on the train is 860. Of them, 492 are Shobhan chairs, 48 AC Berth, and 320 are Snigdha seats. �UNB