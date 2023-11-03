Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 3 November, 2023, 7:44 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

Commercial train operation over Padma Bridge kicks-off

Published : Friday, 3 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 68

KHULNA, Nov 2: Passengers of the Sundarban Express expressed their excitement when they crossed the Padma Bridge - from Khulna to Dhaka - early Thursday. It was the first commercial train operation on the bridge.

Sundarban Express left Khulna around 9:45 pm Wednesday night and reached Dhaka at 5:10 am on Thursday.

Khulna Rail Station Master Masud Rana said that Sundarban Express reached Dhaka via Padma Bridge through Poradaha, Rajbari, Faridpur and Bhanga with 225 passengers.

The number of passengers will increase with the change of route, he said.

Sources said, Sundarban Express with 13 coaches will run on this route every day. The number of seats on the train is 860. Of them, 492 are Shobhan chairs, 48 AC Berth, and 320 are Snigdha seats.    �UNB




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Middlemen’s interference falls in DSHE Dhaka region DD office
4-day int’l art exhibition begins at DU
Dengue claims 15 more lives in 24hrs
JCI Dhaka Independent holds 5th general members' meeting, general assembly
Al Hasanain signs MoU with YLE
22-day Hilsa fishing ban ends
Commercial train operation over Padma Bridge kicks-off
Pro-BNP JU teachers demand polls under caretaker govt


Latest News
Commercial train begins run through Padma Bridge
77 tonnes of potato imported in 3 days: Ministry
PM urges people to stand in unison against arsonists
India rattle Sri Lanka to crush them under run-mountain
Mirza Fakhrul's bail hearing on November 20
PM to donate Tk 10cr more to Journalist Welfare Trust
PM's role in welfare of journalists is unprecedented: Hasan
Papia's bail stayed
India grasp Sri Lanka as batters follow come-and-go policy
Prime accused of Oct 28 police constable murder case arrested
Most Read News
Popular small screen actress Humaira Himu dies
3rd-day blockade: 4 vehicles torched in Dhaka, N'ganj
BNP's 48-hour long blockade begins on Sunday
Hearing on 16th amendment verdict review Nov 9
Prime accused of Oct 28 police constable murder case arrested
BGB deployed for safety of garments
Papia's bail stayed
Mirza Fakhrul's bail hearing on November 20
RMG workers block road in Mirpur again
Attackers on journalists, police must be punished: PM
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft