Pro-BNP JU teachers demand polls under caretaker govt

The pro-Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) backed teachers in Jahangirnagar University (JU) on Thursday demanded the next parliamentary election under a non-partisan and neutral caretaker government and release of all leaders and activists of opposition parties.Some 20 teachers under the banner of 'Bangladesh Nationalist Teachers' Forum of Jahangirnagar University' raised the demands at a human chain in support of BNP's nationwide blockade at around 11:30am in front of the university's main entrance adjacent to Dhaka-Aricha Highway.Addressing the human chain, Prof Mohammad Kamrul Ahsan of the Philosophy Department said, "The election under the caretaker government is not the demand of BNP. Rather it is the demand of the masses. 34 parties also expressed their solidarity with the demand. The university lacks political coexistence and only recruits the pro-ruling party candidates as teachers in the university. To address these problems, a popularly elected government is the demand for the time being. No one can suppress those who stand before oppression and they must win at last.'Terming the roles of law enforcers and ruling party's leaders-activists as 'Petua Bahini' during the mass rally of BNP on October 28, Prof Nurul Islam of Geography and Environment Department said, "Incumbent government is very far from the support of the masses. We stand here to demand the fall of the fascist regime and voting rights. We strongly condemn the attacks on the BNP's mass rally on October 28 by the 'Petua Bahini'. In the prevailing circumstances, we demand elections under a non-partisan caretaker government and release of Begum Zia and other leaders and activists of the opposition parties."