Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 3 November, 2023, 7:44 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

PM’s role in welfare of journalists unprecedented: Hasan

Published : Friday, 3 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 40

Information and Broadcasting Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud on Thursday said media-friendly Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has played an unprecedented role in the welfare of the journalists and expansion of the mass media.

"We think that criticisms expedite the advancement and it helps in work. Mass media in Bangladesh enjoy optimum freedom. And the freedom of the press and the expansion of media in Bangladesh are examples for other developing countries," he said while addressing the Representative Conference-2023 of BFUJ-Bangladesh Federal Union of Journalists as special guest at the Jatiya Press Club (JPC) here.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina addressed the conference as the chief guest.

BFUJ president Omar Faruque presided over the conference while its secretary general Dip Azad conducted it. Dhaka Union of Journalists (DJU) president Sohel Haider Chowdhury and BFUJ regional leaders, among others, addressed it.

Dr Hasan said the journey of private televisions and radios started during the regime of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

He said, "When we formed the government in 2009, there were 10 TV channels and 450 daily newspapers, which are now 1,260.

Thirty-five TV channels are on air while more five will be on air soon. A number of private FM radios were approved. Several dozens of community radios were given approval while most of them are on air. This proves how media-friendly Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and her government are."

The minister said once Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman did journalism and he allocated the land for the JPC. His daughter Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina had declared in 2014 here to do something for the journalists that will be sustainable, he added.

He said the Journalists Welfare Trust has been established at her initiative and it has become a place of dependence for all journalists.

The minister said a family member would get Taka Three lakh from the trust if any journalist dies. "We also amended the policy of the trust and from now on, the meritorious students of journalists would get grants from the trust. More than 7,000 journalists have received grants from the fund," said Hasan, also Awami League joint general secretary.

Criticising BNP's recent activities, he said more than 32 journalists were injured by BNP's terrorists on October 28.
 
The minister urged the journalists to create public opinion against the BNP's miscreants and terrorists.

Hasan Mahmud said journalists, editors and mass media can mould public opinion. But people of the country are unaware about their brutality even after the attack on more than 32 on-duty journalists. Countrymen don't know about the severity and cruelty of the attack on newsmen, he added.    �BSS




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Middlemen’s interference falls in DSHE Dhaka region DD office
4-day int’l art exhibition begins at DU
Dengue claims 15 more lives in 24hrs
JCI Dhaka Independent holds 5th general members' meeting, general assembly
Al Hasanain signs MoU with YLE
22-day Hilsa fishing ban ends
Commercial train operation over Padma Bridge kicks-off
Pro-BNP JU teachers demand polls under caretaker govt


Latest News
Commercial train begins run through Padma Bridge
77 tonnes of potato imported in 3 days: Ministry
PM urges people to stand in unison against arsonists
India rattle Sri Lanka to crush them under run-mountain
Mirza Fakhrul's bail hearing on November 20
PM to donate Tk 10cr more to Journalist Welfare Trust
PM's role in welfare of journalists is unprecedented: Hasan
Papia's bail stayed
India grasp Sri Lanka as batters follow come-and-go policy
Prime accused of Oct 28 police constable murder case arrested
Most Read News
Popular small screen actress Humaira Himu dies
3rd-day blockade: 4 vehicles torched in Dhaka, N'ganj
BNP's 48-hour long blockade begins on Sunday
Hearing on 16th amendment verdict review Nov 9
Prime accused of Oct 28 police constable murder case arrested
BGB deployed for safety of garments
Papia's bail stayed
Mirza Fakhrul's bail hearing on November 20
RMG workers block road in Mirpur again
Attackers on journalists, police must be punished: PM
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft