Bus burnt, 2 others vandalised on last day of blockade in Ctg

CHATTOGRAM, Nov 2: On the last day of the three-day blockade called by BNP, Jamaat and likeminded parties, a bus was set on fire, and two more were vandalised in Rangunia upazila of the district.The incident happened at Chandraghona Lichu Bagan area on Chattogram-Kaptai road around 4 am on Thursday.Fire service personnel brought the fire under control.Rangunia Fire Service Station Leader Jahidur Rahman said some buses of AB Travels, running from Lichu Bagan to Chattogram city, were parked in the area. "An unruly mob supporting the blockade arrived early in the morning and set a bus on fire. They also damaged two other buses. On receiving the information, one of our units reached the spot and doused the fire in half an hour."Rangunia Police Station Officer-in-Charge (OC) said the miscreants fled before police could reach the spot."We are investigating who committed the crime. A case will be registered in this regard," he added. �UNB