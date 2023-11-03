Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 3 November, 2023, 7:44 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

Case filed against 224 people over lorry burnt in Ctg's Sitakunda

Published : Friday, 3 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 96

CHATTOGRAM, Nov 2: A case was filed accusing 224 people in connection with setting a rod-carrying lorry on fire, owned by Awami League lawmaker Didarul Alam, on Dhaka-Chattogram Highway in Sitakunda upazila of Chattogram, on Wednesday night.

Of them, 24 were named as accused and the rest were unidentified individuals.

The burnt vehicle's supervisor, Minar Uddin, filed the case with Sitakunda Model Police Station, confirmed Sub-inspector Faruk Hossain.

He said they were conducting drives to arrest the accused involved with the fire incident.

Earlier on Wednesday afternoon, miscreants set a rod-carrying lorry on fire on the highway, on the second day of the countrywide blockade enforced by the BNP, Jamaat and likeminded opposition parties.

The vehicle's driver Md Ismail was injured and the engine of the lorry was burnt in the fire.

Locals said two youths riding a motorbike set the lorry on fire by hurling petrol bombs and left the scene immediately when the lorry was heading towards Dhaka from Chattogram.

On information, a firefighting unit from Sitakunda Fire Service and Civil Defence rushed to the spot and brought the fire under control.     �UNB




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Middlemen’s interference falls in DSHE Dhaka region DD office
4-day int’l art exhibition begins at DU
Dengue claims 15 more lives in 24hrs
JCI Dhaka Independent holds 5th general members' meeting, general assembly
Al Hasanain signs MoU with YLE
22-day Hilsa fishing ban ends
Commercial train operation over Padma Bridge kicks-off
Pro-BNP JU teachers demand polls under caretaker govt


Latest News
Commercial train begins run through Padma Bridge
77 tonnes of potato imported in 3 days: Ministry
PM urges people to stand in unison against arsonists
India rattle Sri Lanka to crush them under run-mountain
Mirza Fakhrul's bail hearing on November 20
PM to donate Tk 10cr more to Journalist Welfare Trust
PM's role in welfare of journalists is unprecedented: Hasan
Papia's bail stayed
India grasp Sri Lanka as batters follow come-and-go policy
Prime accused of Oct 28 police constable murder case arrested
Most Read News
Popular small screen actress Humaira Himu dies
3rd-day blockade: 4 vehicles torched in Dhaka, N'ganj
BNP's 48-hour long blockade begins on Sunday
Hearing on 16th amendment verdict review Nov 9
Prime accused of Oct 28 police constable murder case arrested
BGB deployed for safety of garments
Papia's bail stayed
Mirza Fakhrul's bail hearing on November 20
RMG workers block road in Mirpur again
Attackers on journalists, police must be punished: PM
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft