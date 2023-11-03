Remittance surge boosts country’s economic growth

Bangladesh�s economy received a welcome boost in October with remittances surging to $1.98 billion, equivalent to Tk 218.5 billion, according to data from the Bangladesh Bank. This significant increase in remittances, calculated at Tk110.5 per dollar, is a promising sign for the country's economic outlook amid tumultuous political incidents.However, one key driver behind this surge in remittance is the recent introduction of an additional 5 percent incentive bonus for every dollar sent by expatriates. Additionally, recent announcements by banks to double these incentives have encouraged more people to use formal banking channels to send their money back home. As a result, the exchange rate has risen slightly above Tk116 to the dollar, surpassing the open market rate and coming close to informal remittance methods, known as the "Hundi" system. This shift towards legal channels has not only benefited expatriates but is also expected to alleviate the dollar crisis and bolster the country's foreign exchange reserves.According to a news report, former chief economist at the Dhaka office of World Bank, aptly noted that the increased incentives are driving remittances through legitimate channels will help meet import expenses and ultimately, enhance the overall economy. It's a win-win situation, benefiting both expatriates and the economy.Needs be mentioned that the previous month, September, witnessed the lowest level of remittances in 41 months, totalling $1.35 billion, dating back to May 2019. However, the trend has been reversed in recent months, with July and August recording remittances of $1.97 billion and $1.6 billion, respectively. June saw a remarkable milestone, with a record-breaking $2.19 billion in remittances, marking the highest monthly inflow in almost three years. This surge was a continuation of the record expatriate earnings, reaching $2.59 billion in July 2020.However, accessing formal banking channels and introducing higher incentives have clearly played a pivotal role in this turnaround. The inflow of funds through these channels is particularly significant, with fiscal year 2022-2023 witnessing remittances of $2,161 million, the second-highest annual figure on record. This impressive figure follows the peak remittance of $2,477 million during the 2020-2021 fiscal years, during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.To sum up, it's evident that remittances are a lifeline for many families in Bangladesh and a crucial source of foreign exchange for the country. Recent incentive policies, along with the use of formal banking channels, bode well for the nation's economy. As the government and financial institutions continue to foster these positive changes, they not only provide support to expatriates but also contribute to the country's economic stability and growth. The surge in inflowing remittance is surely a testament to the resilience shown by Bangladeshi expatriate Diasporas abroad.