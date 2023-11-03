Another epoch making innovation of BRRI

Bangladesh Rice Research Institute (BRRI) has developed another epoch making machine named 'BRRI Head-Feed Combine Harvester' which is usable in country situation. The machine has been developed by using financial support of the project titled as 'Strengthening Farm Machinery Research Activity for Mechanized Rice Cultivation (SFMRA)'.The first proto-type field testing of the newly developed machine has been done successfully in Khadimnagar. Sylhet recently. The testing was held at the agriculture farm of Bangladesh Agricultural Development Corporation (BADC). The additional secretary (Extension) Rabindrasri Barua, additional secretary (Planning) Md Mahbubul Haque Patwary and Director General of the Bangladesh Rice Research Institute (BRRI) Dr Md Shahjahan Kabir addressed the programme through video conference. The machine has been developed maintaining international standard for the first time in the country by using locally produced raw materials and with the technical assistance provided by Alim Industries. The main researcher behind the innovation and development activities of the machine was the Chief Scientific Officer of the Farm Machinery and Post-harvest Tecghnology Division of BRRI Dr AKM Saiful Islam. The co-researcher of the programme was Senior Scientific Officer of the same division MdKamruzzaman Pintu and Scientific Officer Arafat Ullah Khan.The farmers of the country will be able to do the works related to rice harvesting, threshing and packaging. The agricultural entrepreneurs of the country will be able to save their valuable time, money and labour by using this machine instead of the traditional methods. Rice straws will not be damaged if rice crop is harvested by using this machine. Straws will remain intact. Rice straws are very useful to the farmers of our country as they feed their farm animals as their main food. That is why rice straws are especially useful to them. Dried rice straws have some special demands to some areas where animal rearing is a commercial venture. In addition farmers use rice straws as their home shade, fuel, seed processing and fertilization activities. That is why straw preservation is another needful work in farm level that can be done easily by using this machine.At present, with a target to achieve cent percent mechanization under different government funded projects the machine is being imported from foreign countries including China and Korea to supply it to the farmers. For importing a machine from foreign country about Tk 40 -50 lacs are required whereas if the newly developed machine BRRI Head-Feed Combine Harvester is prepared locally the cost may be within Tk 25 - 30 lacs. Thus the production cost of the machine will be far less than the import cost and there will be no problem in finding spare parts for its maintenance as it will be prepared by using locally available raw materials. Here it is also mentionable that under this project similar another machine has been developed titled as BRRI Whole Feed Combine Harvester which is already being used in different areas of the country at farm level free exhibitions.Recently in the field level exhibitions the project director and main researcher of the machine Dr AKM Saiful Islam, the managing director of Alim Industries Alimul Ehsan Chowdhury, the production manager Mahbub Hasan, BRRI scientific officer Arafat Ullah Khan, research officer of Alim Industries limited Shamol Debnath and others were present among others. The machine was produced in the production house of Alim Industries which is a Bangabandhu Agriculture Prize winner and well known producer of Agriculture machinery. By this innovative work a new advancement has been added at the empowerment process of agricultural machinery production ability of the country. Focusing on the importance of the machine Dr AKM Saiful Islam informed that it is going to be a epoch making contribution in mechanization process of rice production as it was a long standing requirement of the rice farmers of the country. Previously the farmers have had to depend on manual labour for harvesting rice from the field. Traditionally, it has been a time and labour consuming job. Sometimes they have to face heavy losses because of delaying in harvesting, collecting and processing of rice crop manually especially at the beginning of early monsoon. From now they will be able to avoid that kind of losses if they use the machine for rice harvesting as they will be able to collect and process their crop in the shortest possible time.The writer is a Former Technical Editor and Head, Publications and Public Relations Division, BRRI