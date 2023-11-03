Who and what smothered the ‘Tiger’ in our cricket?

Any hope that the nation had of seeing some sporting glory is dashed with the lamentable state of our national cricket team, currently playing in the World Cup in India. The continuous batting collapse, total absence of a fighting spirit plus the tendency to give up before the match has ended have left the fans puzzled, disheartened and furious.Naturally, when we have harboured a feeling that Bangladesh is a formidable side in one day cricket, such a dismal show, leaves most of us baffled.I have never been a big cricket fan but since Bangladesh plays this sport with the best of the world and the team has managed, over the years, to become a giant slayer, one inevitably begins to follow the game although many of the intricacies of the game still elude me.It won't be an exaggeration to say that there are millions like myself who religiously follow the game only when Bangladesh is playing because cricket's pride and glory is a metaphor for a country which has overcome countless difficulties, both natural and man-made, to stand where she is today.However, the recent showing at the World Cup is simply pathetic to say the least! The question is why is this sudden fall of form and what does it hold for the future of the national team?Apologies in advance to all the cricket experts out there! My assessment may be seem incorrect to many but there are those who may agree.Did Mashrafe's departure trigger the slide?In cricket, the captain's role is that of a general on a battlefield - decisions taken during the battle and strategies applied ensure victory; when that's not possible, a respectable retreat is the answer.In either case, the men on the field must not lose their respect and belief on the captain/general.If we translate that into a cricket match, a captain is the person who has to command respect based on which s/he will lead the team.Like battles, matches are not always won and, sometimes, even the best of strategies falter in catastrophic defeats.There's that element called destiny against which man cannot prevail.Be that as it may, the capability of an army relies on its ability to get up, unite and resolve to fight another day. If we take the current World Cup as an indicator of team spirit then Bangladesh has only gone from bad to worse. This woeful condition triggered a deep thought and a question emerged: did the will to fight as team slowly dissipate after talismanic captain Mashrafe Bin Mortaza left?There have been rumours of factionalism in the team with media reporting of young players siding with notable senior players in what can be termed as 'grouping'.We all know the names which popped up so let's not get into that. The point is, if this is true then Bangladesh will not be able to play as a whole team. After several defeats, the current captain was asked if he thought that certain players who felt disgruntled after the exclusion of another senior opening batsman were either not giving or were unable to give their hundred per cent in a match. "Very much possible" came the reply but when certain names were dropped, did anyone sit and rationally envisage what the repercussions may be if a senior player was unceremoniously excluded?If there's division in the team, it's the captain's duty to address it among the players to swiftly find a solution.What is the board doing?For argument's sake, let's assume that the contention within the team cannot be solved by a player. In that case, board members must immediately sit with everyone and point out the damage the losses are doing to the team's reputation plus how the back to back defeats are jeopardising chances of playing in the next World Cup.To be honest, when Bangladesh went to play, the emotional ones expected resounding success whereas the grounded ones felt that if the team came home with three victories it would be considered a commendable showing.Although in our minds, we harboured three wins and another giant slaying triumph.As things now stand, the team may just come back home with the last spot, which means they may have to play the qualifying round for the next World Cup.Looking at all the matches, Bangladesh has been consistently struggling with batting, hardly accumulating a respectable score whereas the pitches are batting ones proving fantastic run hauls for other teams.Obvious question: what are we doing wrong the others are getting right?For starters, the batters appear edgy. The body language is not confident as if to mean they are afraid to bat.When fear sets in, logic walks out and hence, the quick fall of wickets, resulting mostly from silly mistakes.But then, why point the finger at only the batsmen? The bowlers have also lacked the killer spirit.The bottom line is that there's a grave anomaly within the team that has to be addressed and addressed without any cloak and dagger.In frustration, several cricket fans have expressed doubt about Bangladesh's chance of playing in the next World Cup. As things stand now, one cannot produce a credible counter argument against such a grim prospect.Bangladesh still has two games left while their chances for any progression at this World Cup is gone. Yet there's a faint hope in all of us that the end may not be with a whimper.Hope, although very low, is not completely gone! At least, for the sake of protecting the image of the cricket team and to do justice to the much loved epithet 'Tigers' the team has to rise up from a comatose state.Don't make us watch the death of the Tigers! Add the 'Bang' in the Bangladesh team!Pradosh Mitra is a social observer!