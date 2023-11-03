Woman ‘commits suicide’ at Kulaura

KULAURA, MOULVIBAZAR, Nov 2: A young woman, who drank poison in Kulaura Upazila of the district, died at Sylhet MAG Osmani Medical College Hospital recently.Deceased Urmila Laming, 21, was the daughter of Raju, a resident of Bhelkuma Punji under Karmadha Union in the upazila.Quoting the deceased's family members, Sub-Inspector (SI) of Kulaura Police Station Parimal Chandra Das said Urmila drank poison in the house at the night of October 25.Sensing the matter, the family members rescued her and rushed to Kulaura Upazila Health Complex first, and later, she was shifted to Sylhet MAG Osmani Medical College Hospital for better treatment.Later on, Urmila died there while undergoing treatment.However, necessary steps would be taken in this regard, the SI added.