Five nabbed with firearms in Rajshahi, Narayanganj

Five people were detained along with firearms in separate drives in two districts- Rajshahi and Narayanganj, recently.RAJSHAHI: Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB), in a drive, arrested an alleged firearm trader along with a pistol from Bagha Upazila in the district on Tuesday.The arrested man is Itibur Rahman Runtu, 42, a resident of Shibpur Village under Charghat Upazila in the district.RAB-5 sources said acting on a tip-off, a team of the elite force from Mollapara Camp conducted a drive in Meerganj intersection area of Bagha Upazila in the afternoon and arrested him along with a foreign pistol and a magazine.The RAB team detained him for his long-term involvement in firearms and drugs trading and trafficking.A case under the Arms Act was filed with Bagha Police Station (PS) in this regard, the RAB sources added.NARAYANGANJ: Detective Branch (DB) of Police arrested four men along with a pistol and two rounds of bullets from Bandar Upazila in the district recently.The arrested persons are: Rubel Pradhan, 32, son of Sharafat Ali alias Ali Hossain, Omar Faruq, son of late Sirajul Islam, and Md Faruq, 27, son of Md Tajul Islam, residents of Chanpur Dakshin Para; and Naimur Rahman, 24, son of Shafiqul Islam of Chanpur Uttar Para area in the upazila.District DB Police sources said on information, a team of the department led by District DB Police Inspector Ashiq Imran, Sub-Inspector (SI) SM Shamim and Assistant SI Arafat Hossain conducted a drive in the house of one Jamaluddin at Chanpur of Madanpur in the upazila, and arrested the four along with a foreign pistol and two rounds of bullets.At that time, two youths, named Sujon and Imran Bhuiyan, fled the scene sensing the presence of the law enforcers.A case under the Arms Act was filed with Bandar PS in this regard.