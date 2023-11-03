Four found dead in three districts

Four people including a couple have been found dead in separate incidents in three districts- Nilphamari, Pirojpur and Barishal, in three days.JALDHAKA, NILPHAMARI: Police recovered the bodies of a man and his wife from their residence in Jaldhaka Upazila of the district on Wednesday evening.The deceased were identified as Bipul Chandra Roy, 27, son of Narayan Chandra Roy, a resident of Dolapara Village under Koimari Union in the upazila; and his wife Brishti Rani Roy, 20. Bipul was a farmer by profession.Police and local sources said Bipul Chandra got married with Brishti Rani, daughter of Bikash Chandra of Borobhita Melabar area in Kishoreganj, about seven months back.The couple locked into quarrels over family issues for the last few days.On Wednesday noon, they entered their room and locked its door from inside.As none of them responded till the afternoon, the neighbours tried to see them through the window, and they saw the body of Bipul hanging from the ceiling and Brishti's body lying on the bed.They then informed the matter to police.Being informed, police recovered the bodies in the evening and sent it to Nilphamari General Hospital morgue for autopsies.It is assumed that Bipul might have killed his wife and then committed suicide by hanging himself.Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Jaldhaka Police Station (PS) Muktarul Alam confirmed the incident, adding that necessary steps would be taken in this regard.BHANDARIA, PIROJPUR: Police recovered the hanging body of an elderly man from his residence in Bhandaria Upazila of the district on Wednesday morning.The deceased was identified as Sekandar Ali Hawlader, 75, son of late Noyab Ali Hawlader, a resident of Ward No. 7 Charkhali Village under Nadmula Shiyalkathi Union.Local Union Parishad (UP) Member Md Monir Hossain said the family members saw the body of Sekandar Ali hanging from the ceiling of a veranda at around 4:30 am and informed the matter to police.Being informed, police recovered the body in the morning and sent it to Pirojpur Sadar Hospital Morgue for an autopsy, the UP member added.Bhandaria PS OC Ashiquzzaman confirmed the incident, adding that an unnatural death case was filed in this regard.BARISHAL: Police recovered the body of a man from the Jayanti River in Muladi Upazila of the district on Monday.At that time, police found an NID Card in his pocket. After examining that, the body was identified as of Khalequzzaman Kushal, son of late actor ATM Shamsuzzaman.Muladi PS sources confirmed the matter.According to the deceased's family members, Kushal went to Khulna from his house in Dhaka on October 24 and contacted with his mother on October 26 for the last time.Locals informed police after spotting the body in the river on Monday afternoon.Being informed, police recovered the body from the scene and sent it to Barishal Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy, said the police officials.There were no injury marks on the body and it will be sent to Dhaka after the post-mortem, the officials added.