DHAMOIRHAT, NAOGAON, Nov 2: Freedom Fighter (FF) Moynul Haque of Kharampur Village under Umar Union in Dhamoirhat Upazila of the district died while undergoing treatment at a hospital in Rajshahi at dawn on Wednesday.He was 74.His Namaz-e-Janaza was held after Johr prayers on Wednesday.Later on, he was buried with state honour at his family graveyard in Kharampur.He left behind his wife, three sons and one daughter to mourn his death.