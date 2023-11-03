BSF kills BD trader at Tentulia

TENTULIA, PANCHAGRH, Nov 2: A Bangladeshi cattle trader was shot to death allegedly by the members of the Indian Border Security Force (BSF) in Tentulia border area of the district on Wednesday.The incident took place along the border in Fakirganj Village under Phansidewa Camp inside Indian area early in the morning.The deceased was identified as Ainul Haque, 32, son of Akbar Ali, a resident of Dakshin Kasemganj area in Tentulia Upazila.Banglabandha Union Parishad (UP) Chairman Kudrat-e-Khuda Milon said local people along with the family of the deceased heard the sound of gunshots early in the morning. Later on, Ainul's death was confirmed by BSF firing in the border area inside India."BSF recovered the body of Ainul after the incident. Since BSF has taken away the body, there is no chance of the body coming home in two days without legal process.Efforts are being made to contact India through Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB)", the UP chairman added.Panchagarh-18 BGB Commander Lieutenant Colonel Jubayed Hasan confirmed the matter, adding that a letter has been sent from BGB for a flag meeting with BSF in this regard.